OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/18/22

The Buffalo Terrorist Didn't Shoot Alone

By Thom Hartmann (Page 1 of 2 pages)
shadows
shadows
(Image by Simon_sees)   Details   DMCA
 

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

The white supremacy industry in America with a healthy fundraising and publishing arm stood right beside him giving him talking points and a twisted history to justify his rage...

When the Buffalo Terrorist murdered 10 people with a semi-automatic rifle, he didn't act alone.

The weapons industry in the United States stood right beside him, making sure he had easy and legal access to highly profitable weapons of war that are banned or heavily regulated in every other developed country in the world.

The Republican Party stood right beside him, taking money from that industry in exchange for blocking legislation the majority of Americans support that would regulate guns in America.

Republican appointees on the Supreme Court stood right beside him, taking gifts, junkets, and speaking fees from groups associated with the weapons industry that got them on the court and lobbied their votes in the corrupt Heller decision.

America's media stood right beside him, normalizing the terrorism of mass shootings by never using the word "terrorist" to describe white people like him and never, ever informing people about how the rest of the world, like Norway and Australia, have reacted to gun atrocities.

The billionaires who fund the Republican Party stood right beside him, watching without a word as the same politicians they'd initially corrupted with their dark money contributions to keep taxes and regulation low, prostituted themselves to the gun industry.

When the Buffalo Terrorist murdered 10 people to "stop the replacement" of white people, he didn't act alone.

The white supremacy industry - yes, it's an industry in America with a healthy fundraising and publishing arm - stood right beside him giving him talking points and a twisted history to justify his rage.

Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott stood right beside him, pushing through laws to prevent the next generation of potential white terrorists he hoped to influence with his "manifesto" from learning the true racial history of America in public schools.

Fox "News" and their crew of hosts, producers, executives, and the Murdoch family stood right beside him, amplifying white people's fear that if they end up the minority in this country, they may be treated the same as white people treated minorities for centuries.

Social media stood right beside him, spoon-feeding him rage, fear, and hate because those emotions flying through their cesspools of private groups tickle their algorithms and increase profits.

Thom Hartmann

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle
 

Lou Pintada

Become a Fan
Author 507524
(Member since Nov 29, 2016), 74 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Democrats stood right beside him when they had the majority in both houses and the presidency in the early Obama administration. Democrats stood right beside him at every opportunity because, guess what, just because "Thom says blue good, red bad, Mkay.", it doesn't mean that big money doesn't flow from the arms companies to Democrat representatives and senators.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:52:19 AM

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:52:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Larry Robinson

Become a Fan
Author 31953
(Member since Mar 11, 2009), 1 fan, 130 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

First of all, it's a longstanding lie of the Democrat Party that Semi-Automatic Rifles like the AR-15 are weapons of war.

Secondly, our founders and once upon a time, Democrat liberals understood the right of free people to be armed against potential State tyranny. We will not give up our right to be armed for self defense from the two threats to life and liberty- criminals and government

"Certainly one of the chief guarantees of freedom under any government, no matter how popular and respected, is the right of citizens to keep and bear arms ... The right of citizens to bear arms is just one guarantee against arbitrary government, one more safeguard, against the tyranny which now appears remote in America but which historically has proven to be always possible." -- Hubert H. Humphrey Democratic Senator, 22 October 1959

"No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms. The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government"

Thomas Jefferson, 1 Thomas Jefferson Papers, 334

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:27:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4863 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

Of course I have the right to have bare arms regardless of what the government mandates. This debate is silly and childish.

Those that own the government, aka the grownups, have brainwashed those stuck on a right to bear arms that this is some big deal, when in fact those that own the government don't really care what the people use to kill one another, so long as they do lots of killing of one another and don't come for them.

Furthermore, the grownups have preemptively established the seditionist scarecrow in law just in case you come looking for them. Those that rant and rave, must be careful to use the caveat nonviolently, when describing the little peoples right to petition the government, or the grownups will have your head. Literally.

The right to bear arms gun debate is about keeping people divided and distracted with a bunch of silly excuses for abdicating their duty in the full sense of consent. I am guilty as charged.

It seems that rather than being engaged as the rightful owners of what our government should be, we'd rather give it away to those that don't give a damn about us so that they can make the government into what they want it to be... "right to bear arms"...hardly important in the schemes of things.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:30:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
john taylor

Become a Fan
Author 503206
(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 196 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Larry Robinson:   New Content

We are way past defending ourselves against tyranny with the "right to bear arms", it's not any even fight anymore. Lastly, it's not just criminals & the government. It's the Corporation's, the Banks and anything money has corrupted. Jefferson also warned us against "monies interests", said they were more of a threat than standing armies.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:33:21 AM

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:33:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4682 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It was a kill back in 2010-11 of that Rep in the South West. Was at a free weekly church diner, when the Deacon said to me what been feeling myself, "We all just shot that lady or killed them kids." Sure likes the killings shall continue until US Corporate Empire Foreign Policy stops its Predator anything for a buck ways-at no matter costs to Mother Earth or her lives' living on it.

We all just riding this Rock back home. "No human gets left behind."-was rebel yell heard recently from the Guthrie Girls. (Arlo's retired.)

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:43:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
KurtB

Become a Fan
Author 84481
(Member since Dec 9, 2012), 3 fans, 895 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The 'great replacement conspiracy theory' isn't a 'theory' but a fact. The conspirators are the 1% that maintain control by keeping the 99% divided up in a polyglot of squabbling minority groups. The White majority began to notice what was being done so a 'Manchurian candidate' with all the right negatives was unleashed on the most innocent. A false flag, so scripted it would be laughable if it weren't so tragic.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:20:36 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 7:20:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Kate Jones

Become a Fan
Author 77226
(Member since Mar 7, 2012), 5 fans, 2 articles, 133 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Assigning guilt is not that simple. People are responsible only for their own decisions and actions, unless they are hired killers or forced to act by others. That was not the case here. If someone goes on a rampage of slaughtering a building full of white people, will that be your fault for egging them on with your impassioned prose?

For millions of years, events in the world that involve living creatures are always the result of a complex combination of causes, an intermix of emotional incentives that have reached critical mass. Whose intentions are carried out? How did a population get motivated to go along with massacres? The past cannot be undone, nor should it be repeated. What if we all work at ending hatred and war and switch to mutual cooperation, appreciation of differentness, and peaceful collaboration to everyone's benefit? Instead of accusations, write about negotiation, persuasion, not violence. The golden rule: treat others as you want to be treated.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:23:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Frank Inbun

Become a Fan
Author 79861
(Member since Jun 30, 2012), 2 fans, 305 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Like what we're doing in Ukraine right now?

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:38:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
john taylor

Become a Fan
Author 503206
(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 196 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is America, and this is on the "folks" who've been here the longest.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:15:44 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 