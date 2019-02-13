The Boat Has Sailed Long Ago... and we weren't on it

- Advertisement -

By now, I can only imagine everyone's seen 15 year old Greta's Thunberg's remarkable four minute speech, that cast a dark shadow over uber-powerful men, who don't give a sh*t about us or the planet even they live on.

Here is one from a 12 year old, that I remember being blown away with, many years back--far more than I thought. She is the daughter of the renown Dr. Suzuki, a leading world scientist who covers many areas.

Having taught elementary school for 25 years, I have some idea if I am seeing a person's actual work, particularly a child, and determining if it is an authentic production, I can only say this is. Whether you agree with that assessment or not, the short talk will surely move you. Here is a link to this woman now click here