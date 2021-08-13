The Birth of a New Human Species

by Blair Gelbond and Irene Fowler
"Everyone on earth shares the fate of the earth, and everyone has a contribution to make.
"To do this we need to learn to work deliberately on the process of inner transformation and the development of strength and vision in each person, young and old.
Thomas Yeomans
Forward
How is a butterfly born? One day a caterpillar spins itself a cocoon. Within the cocoon it liquifies (essentially dying to its previous form), but preserves what are called imaginal cells that contain in embryonic form all the body parts needed for it to become a butterfly, who later emerges in all its glory - a new being.
This may be analogous to what our human race will experience in the not-too-distant future. In this piece, my dear friend, Irene Fowler, in Nigeria and I (U.S.A.) have once again collaborated to share our deep concerns for the human species and the Biosphere.
Pink Butterfly
The envy of the queen bee, christmas beetle and lady bug
Dazzling, astonishing, iridescent patterned wings
Showcase an array of otherworldly, vibrant, rainbow colours
Nigh impossible to be matched by wizards of the paint brush and canvas
Picasso, Monet, Van Gogh and Rembrandt
Each in reverent awe of the inspiring celestial splendour
Every butterfly, a work of perfection; poetry in motion
Ethereal, ephemeral beings, bejewel an azure, sunlit sky
Stars of the daytime sky, meekly paraded before a riveted audience
A sight for sore eyes of pure, naked, stunning glory.
Eclipsing Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and The Ugly Duckling
From a lowly, nondescript, crawling caterpillar
To a comatose sack of goo, bereft of appeal or promise
Imprisoned In the dark coldness of a watery dungeon
Ultimately, bestowed the gift and power of purpose, beauty and flight
Freed to frolic forever; gaily gracing nature's queenly flora
Dahlias, orchids, tulips, roses and marigolds
Butterflies, liberated to embrace a
charmed, sun-kissed life
Tokens of life's hidden, enigmatic mysteries.
Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai, Nelson Mandela, Harriet Tubman, Martin Niemoller, Rosa Parks, Mahatma Gandhi
Humanity's world-servers
Lives marked by dejection, degradation and danger
Exemplars of self-sacrifice, humility and agape-love
Mankind's true nobility; champions of the oppressed and downtrodden
Souls transformed through intolerable suffering and pain
Amidst tumultuous, lonely journeys of self-denial and self-discovery
Every step of hurtful surrender, leading to the mountaintop of victory
Ascending on winged chariots of fire
Each glimpsed a universe of beauty, harmony and justice
The world awaits those who will similarly dare to dream
Taking a resolute, revolutionary, stand for the collective good
Both on tenterhooks.
**
Introduction
Birth is often an ordeal. In this article I want to suggest the possibility that the ordeal our world is predicted to go through during the next years and decades will give birth to a new type of human.
