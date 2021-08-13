The Birth of a New Human Species

by Blair Gelbond and Irene Fowler



"Everyone on earth shares the fate of the earth, and everyone has a contribution to make.

"To do this we need to learn to work deliberately on the process of inner transformation and the development of strength and vision in each person, young and old.

Thomas Yeomans

Forward

How is a butterfly born? One day a caterpillar spins itself a cocoon. Within the cocoon it liquifies (essentially dying to its previous form), but preserves what are called imaginal cells that contain in embryonic form all the body parts needed for it to become a butterfly, who later emerges in all its glory - a new being.

This may be analogous to what our human race will experience in the not-too-distant future. In this piece, my dear friend, Irene Fowler, in Nigeria and I (U.S.A.) have once again collaborated to share our deep concerns for the human species and the Biosphere.