The Birdie Bebop

"A bird does not sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song."

Maya Angelou

"Enjoy the little things in life because one day you'll look back and realize they were the big things."

Kurt Vonnegut

Metal-Swirl-004-CU-Ajanner
(Image by Arlene Janner)   Details   DMCA

The Birdie Bebop

American Robin in Central Park
(Image by ahisgett from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Doing the birdie bebop

All the way to the local ihop

Robins, starlings, sparrows and larks

Hopping and traipsing through the park.

**

No need to spread our wings

Playing the hopscotch game

Loving to feel cool earth under our tiny feet

And summer hot pavement sheets.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
