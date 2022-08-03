"A bird does not sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song."
Maya Angelou
"Enjoy the little things in life because one day you'll look back and realize they were the big things."
Kurt Vonnegut
The Birdie Bebop
American Robin in Central Park
Doing the birdie bebop
All the way to the local ihop
Robins, starlings, sparrows and larks
Hopping and traipsing through the park.
**
No need to spread our wings
Playing the hopscotch game
Loving to feel cool earth under our tiny feet
And summer hot pavement sheets.
