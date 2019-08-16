The Big Ten: Questions for White America and Western Civilization

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

For a number of years, I have sought to confront both white Americans, and Black People in America, with their denial and hypocrisy in matters historic, domestic and international. The purpose of my doing so was an attempt to see if there were patterns in conduct; a pathology. I have tried to do so through different modalities. The shrewder individuals resort to deflection. Deflection is a tactic that imperils the defense for many, many reasons. Most of all it shows evasion and cowardice.

I'll let you figure it out, should you be so inclined.

In light of the aforementioned preamble, I have decided to make a more direct challenge to white America and, by default, Western Civilization with specific questions. Frankly, I know what is going to happen but that is what I want you to see. The only rule I have is that you answer all ten questions; no matter your answers, a pattern will emerge. A pathology.

Pa-thol-o-gy: "pathological features considered collectively; the typical behavior of a disease."

The first five (5) interrogatories are pertinent to domestic policy, the second set relevant to international policy. Two or three of the questions have secondary and tertiary queries.

Be mindful of the 1965 Supreme Court Case (Warren Court) of Miranda-v-Arizona; from which we get the "Miranda Warning". I know how much so-called Americans adore cop shows, so you should be familiar with its first tenet: "you have the right to remain silent". I trust that most of you will exercise that fifth amendment "privilege".

Ergo, you may answer the questions silently, the net result will be the same.

Question # 1. If you claim, as you do, that the slavery and dehumanization of Blacks was/is "America's Original Sin" and if you claim, as you do, that you "didn't own slaves", it was a horrible institution and you did not benefit from it, why do you not as a nation apologize for it?

Question # 2. Pursuant to the preceding question, why do you so adamantly, and out of hand, reject reparations to the aforementioned group which you, admittedly, kidnapped, exploited, enslaved, raped, murdered and prospered from?

Question # 3. Your currency states: "In God We Trust". Your "Pledge of Allegiance" states: "One nation under God". You sing songs about God blessing America. Your Bible states: "Thou shalt not kill". How do you explain the State sanctioned murder of children around the globe (Melanic children in particular) and right here in your own backyard; particularly given your incessant invocations of "God"?

Question # 4. If you believe as you claim you do, and pursuant to your "Declaration of Independence" that "all men are created equal" how do you reconcile and explain its exclusion of the Blacks that gave this country its wealth and, even to this very day, are subject to a vehement, virulent racism unbeknownst to any other group of "Americans" and institutionalized by you?

Question #5. Thomas Jefferson stated: "Blacks smell bad","Blacks are ugly","Blacks suffer less deeply", "whites have flowing hair, a more elegant symmetry of form","Blacks are inferior to whites in both endowments of body and mind". Abraham Lincoln starkly stated: "I can conceive of no greater calamity than the assimilation of the Negro into our social and political life as our equal", "We can never attain the ideal union our fathers dreamed, with millions of an alien, inferior race among us, whose assimilation is neither possible, nor desirable." I suppose you disagree with the statements of your "forefathers" so, tell me, why do you have monuments, streets, schools and cities named after these moral and spiritual criminals? Further, why do your textbooks leave out these facts; especially regarding child molester and rapist Thomas Jefferson?

Question # 6. Given your proselytizing around the world, and insisting that you are "a nation of laws", how do you explain your total disregard for international law with regard to napalm, cluster bombs, depleted uranium munitions, chemical and biological warheads, targeting of civilians, drone killings as well as kidnapping and torture (let alone your unconditional support of the rogue, criminal, apartheid state of Israel)?

Question # 7. When you speak of "American Exceptionalism" is it that "exceptionalism" that allows you to be the only nation in the history of the galaxy to drop nuclear weapons (twice) on civilian targets and arrogantly state, in doing so, that you "saved lives"? And, under what circumstances would it be allowable for some other nation, a non-white nation (which is the vast majority of the world), to use nuclear weapons or "weapons of mass destruction" against you ?

Question # 8. Black Lives Matter: why do you treat the European "victims" of the Holocaust differently, much differently, than you do the Holocaust of many more millions that were/are Black who died on their involuntary journey to America or while in America? If His-Story is accurate, the Holocaust involved, roughly, six million Jews; be mindful that Judaism is a religion. This horrific genocide took place in less than a decade; 400 years equals 40 decades, and the Black man, woman and child in America is still being executed,both in and out of concentration camps. Yet, no one has come to save them. No alliances, no homeland taken from others so that they could be coddled and protected, no world war, no nothing. Further, with regard to "the Jews", if they are truly people that were lost without a "homeland" would not the Black Person in America be the greatest example thereof? And what about Black "Jews" (Eritrean and such) why are they treated so differently (let alone the Palestinians) in Israel? Coming full circle, why isn't the Black Lives Matter movement a bunch of liberal white folks? If it were, things would change immediately, don't you think?

Question # 9. Why are all of the wars that you constantly engage in and seek out, against people of color?

Question # 10. What is it that makes you, unequivocally the most violent, war mongering nation on earth, demand that others not defend themselves against your violence and reciprocate it? Are you "the chosen ones" or are you just better than everybody else and, thusly, your life has more value?

In the words of Grace Paley: "Let us go forth with fear and courage and rage to save the world".

There is something to be admired about intellectual honesty as opposed to intellectual vacancy. The former requires courage, the latter requires a pulse.