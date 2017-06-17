Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Big Rip OFF: exposing the myth that Big Business opposes Big Government: the Big Lie behind Corporate Fascism

By dale ruff
      (Page 1 of 7 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to None 6/17/17

From flickr.com: Uncle Santa {MID-133572}
Uncle Santa
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Water is one of the natural resources both Jefferson and Paine viewed as belonging to humanity (since no one "built" it) and which today is being privatized and sold back at a profit to those from whom it was stolen.

In this essay, I dissect the myth that Big Business opposes Big Government, that the private sector opposes the Welfare State, and the lie that the ultimate battle is between Big Business and Big Government. I argue, with evidence, that Big Government is the creation of Big Business which benefits by controlling government and using it to serve its profit interests, while allowing Big Business to blame government for what ails us, thus duping the public into supporting a system which at the same time deprives them of needed services and picks their pockets. The cover or this deceptive mythology is the claim that "conservatives" oppose entitlements and the Welfare State, and seek to "shrink" government and cut costs. History belies this Big Lie, and what follows is the evidence assembled in a marriage of political philosophy and hard-nosed analysis.

The following are a few examples of Big Government programs:

Here is a quote from the Mises Institute that espouses "conservative" Austrian Economics:

"A proposal made by Milton Friedman that later came to be proposed by Richard Nixon and a version enshrined into law as the Earned Income Tax Credit... is now the largest cash transfer program for low-income people."

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known as Food Stamps) is a program supported by Big Agriculture. Here is a quote from "the horse's mouth" (or maybe from the other end) by breitbart.org :

"The basic movement of funds in the SNAP program start in Congress when billions of dollars are allocated in the Farm Bill, which is comprised of 78% funding for Food Stamps. The costs are split between the federal government and state governments. At every level of the process, big government and big business work hand in hand in the name of caring for the poor.

The Farm Bill is reapproved every five years; in the 2007 bill, the biggest lobbyists included the agriculture biotech giant Monsanto Company, which spent $8.8 million. Other large corporate lobbyists included American Farm Bureau, Kraft Foods, PepsiCo Inc., American Beverage Association, Tyson Foods, Coca-Cola Co, Wal-Mart Stores, and the GMA (Grocery Manufacturer Association).

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

This essay was inspired by an argument (civil) over whether conservatives oppose welfare or only pretend to. The trick is to promote Big Government, control it, occupy it, and at the same time when things collapse, blame it and use it to bail out the banks, auto, insurance, etc. while keeping the profits in good times. Beyond the myths, we can glimpse the corporate fascism which rules today and the alternative of a democratic Republic we were promised at our founding.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 at 6:00:02 AM

Author 0
