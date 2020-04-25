 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/25/20

The Big Lie: Obama DID NOT Kill Bin Laden!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Stephen Lendman
This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Lew Rockwell

Who Actually Killed Osama Bin Laden
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Book Buddy)   Details   DMCA

Claiming otherwise is one of his many Big Lies. On May 1, 2011, he willfully deceived the US public saying:

"The death of bin Laden marks the most significant achievement to date in our nation's effort to defeat Al Qaeda."

"Today's achievement is a testament to the greatness of our country and the determination of the American people."

In last Sunday's London Review of Books, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh shredded Obama's Big Lie like others before him.

Obama's official narrative "might have been written by (Alice in Wonderland author) Lewis Carroll," he said. It was a total fabrication. More on his account below.

Volumes of evidence separate fact from fiction. On July 11, 2002, The New York Times said "Osama bin Laden is dead. (He) died in December and was buried in the mountains of southeast Afghanistan."

"Pakistan's president, Pervez Musharraf, echoed the information"(T)he truth is that Osama bin Laden is dead."

The BBC, Fox News and other media sources reported the same information. David Ray Griffin's seminal book on the topic titled "Osama Bin Laden: Dead or Alive?" did it best.

He presented "objective evidence and testimonies." The former includes the following:

Through December 13, 2001, the CIA monitored messages between bin Laden and his associates. Suddenly they stopped.

On December 26, 2001, a leading Pakistani newspaper reported bin Laden's death. It cited a prominent Taliban official attending his funeral witnessing his dead body before it was laid to rest.

His was very ill with kidney disease and other ailments. In July 2001, he was treated at the American Hospital in Dubai.

On September 10, 2001 (one day before 9/11), CBS News anchor Dan Rather reported his admittance to a Rawalpindi, Pakistan hospital.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

[My newest book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III." www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html]

Stephen Lendman was born in 1934 in Boston, MA.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
