The Bible vs the Eagle: Why Christian Nationalism is un-American



Cross and Flag

Author: Bruce Lerro, Socialist Planning Beyond Capitalism

The bible is a book that has been read more and examined less than any book that ever existed.

Thomas Paine Those men, whom Jewish and Christian idolaters have abusively called heathens, had much better and clearer ideas of justice and morality than are to be found in the Old Testament, so far as it is Jewish; or in the New. Thomas Paine All that man has accomplished for the benefit of man since the close of the dark ages - has been done in spite of the Old Testament. Robert Ingersoll Men never do evil so completely and cheerfully as when they do it for religious conviction. Blaise Pascal

Orientation

According to Andrew Seidel, 32% of Americans think it is very important to be Christian to be truly American. But what does it mean to be an "American"? Well, if being an American has anything to do with the Constitution or the Declaration of Independence, many Americans are in serious trouble. For example, Seidel writes:

On the first 4th of July of Trump's presidency, National Public Radio tweeted the Declaration and Trump supporters lost their minds. They were sure NPR was calling for a rebellion against Trump. (80)

But the problem is even deeper because Americans really don't know the bible very well either:

The bible has been edited rewritten, supplemented, translated, retranslated and mistranslated so many times that claims of immutability are laughable. Yet about 30 percent of Americans, many of them Christian nationalists, believe in the bible literally "word of their god". (115)

