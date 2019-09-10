 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/10/19

The Bible And The Other

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504432
Message Don Scotten

Sistine Chapel detail
Sistine Chapel detail
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

This piece speaks to how we will manage to create a better future for ourselves and to the impediments to our being able to do so. The notion of 'the other' is profoundly destructive and is a critical impediment to creating a better future and is at the core of the Christian bible which models this spiritually devolved practice and concept for all who are influenced by it--essentially all of us-it must not be brought forward into the new future.

The most obvious and glaring example of 'the other' portrayed in the bible is the silliness of that god, the creator of all that is, actually having a chosen few--pets I guess--thereby relegating all the rest of us to 'the other' status. clearly, all the underlying support for racism, homophobia and the other phobias manifesting hate and fear of others is modeled and supported by this peculiar ungodly concept of His chosen people.

The biblical God models all kinds of horrific behavior you would not want your children to emulate even though you encourage their reading and believing the bible. A few examples: In Genesis God told 'some' preferred humans to do war against other less favored humans and recommended they rip fetus from the wombs of those women. Do you really want this sick barbaric behavior modeled to your kids? Are you not far more spiritually evolved than this strange small God?

Further, this god chose to drown in a flood all but a few of the humans He made in His image because he made them with their necks too stiff for His liking--he could have fixed their necks but instead modeled for us a global genocide--Oh Boy!

Further, again, this god told Abraham to kill his son just to prove he feared Him sufficiently-clear psychopathic behavior. Moreover, this Abraham took the cowards way out in response to this ungodly fear mongering and agreed to kill his own son. Do you really want your your kids to think this of the creative source or fathers--good grief! Consider that if God had told a woman and mother to do such a thing it may well have flipped this ridiculous biblical narrative on its head and further moderated the unhealthy deference to power we present.

All the above is what we cannot allow into the future we create for ourselves. So this is about us and our prospects for even being able to create that better future. Half of transcending a limiting past is freeing oneself from understandings, thoughts and feelings that impede expanding ones consciousness. Religion and the framework and rules of the road created by our slave owning, racist, misogynistic, elitist founders which baked into our political and societal cake the fruits of elitist inequality, must not, can not be part of a better future.

You would think this self evident but it seems only fully realized, spiritually evolved human beings are able to stand forth and acknowledge their responsibility for our collective futures. I truly hope you are there and that we are enough.

 

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Don Scotten Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Right To Bear Arms No Longer Constitutional

The Awakening

What's The Matter With Black People?

What 'Moving To The Center' Means

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

The Gag Response; Why Bernie supporters won't vote for Hillary

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 