

Left Behind

However, united with our greatest global allies, the Greatest Generation was victorious in war and peace.

In 2016, America was attacked by a foreign power with the intent of electing its choice for our government, defaming America's exceptional diversity with angry rhetoric, hate speech, racism, fear mongering, Muslim bans, belittling the disabled, conversion therapy and denial of environmental realities.

In the disarray of disunity reigned, apathy and claims that Free Speech was the right to succumb to a pied piper of corporatism.

Nonetheless, believing in the call of our Declaration of Independence, the evolution of our Constitution and the leadership example of our Gettysburg Address -- many persisted, knowing we are most indivisible, when our Bill of Rights is free of malice aforethought -- when we protect ourselves with an independent press, charged by We the People, to educate us with truth, not speculative gossip -- and when we exercise our right, peaceably to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, including, but not limited to, bullies using the bully pulpit to preach Putin talking points.

As in 1941, America again needs to trust the courageous optimism of our youth, coupled with the expertise of experience.

Millennials, looking up from devices, with a momentary glance over their shoulders, need assure Baby Boomers, we've got this -- for now they are the seers of the gateway forward -- reinvigorating our I have a Dream, into the reality of its truth setting us free from the lies we tell ourselves.

Although divisive 1860-1960 political fog rises again to choke America's life breath, the strong can still see beyond the increasing smog -- resisting, despite bearing the brunt of coal ash water, food desserts and Wall Street's forever disappeared occupations, we will survive any attempt to blind our vision for generational renewal -- inspiring all, by embracing, possibility!

We, the young at heart and open-minded lift our eyes to the skies to harness the sun, and renew life on, and of, the earth with what cannot be seen -- but like freedom, is discernible by the resolve of its antagonists.

We are harvesting the very wind at our back, whisking those with eyes to see and ears to hear, into the technology of thinking ahead -- before the avarice festering in the towers of all that glitters without greatness, floods both reason and land with Water Wars.

Yet, wisdom whispers, stay calm and carry on, for we see correctly who, perceive our greatness is as earthly stewards from Genesis to Revelation.

I'm not certain what we should ask of those born into 1960's assassinations, the Vietnam War, Kent State tragedy -- left behind to survive Trickle Down economics -- after the lessons of The Greatest Generation were largely drowned out by, Government is the Problem .

So, I listened to the wind and the sea:

Reread Frank Capra's The Name Above the Title

Remembered the enormous cultural contributions Beethoven and Billy Wilder bequeathed after they were deaf

Unable to revisit Schindler's List, again immersed mind, body and soul in Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan

