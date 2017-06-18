Refresh  

The Baseball Lies We Tell Ourselves about Congress

Where to from Here?
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Question is, where is the true hypocrisy -- the public face of antagonistic vitriol polarization or the behind closed-doors secret negotiations?

Is the lie bitter Congressional partisan, media-assisted, mob-rule manipulation, or the foul line, An Attack on One of Us is An Attack on All of Us!

Does all of us include African-Americans and first Native-American physician, Suzanne LaFlesche Picotte or is the speaker's umbrella, all, while shade for the congressional boys of summer -- a retractable roof for women who prefer women?

Is Paul Ryan's all of us a ballpark paragraph 5 for children needing school-food programs and seniors depending on Social Security for choosing between prescriptions or food?

Who is all of us to a political party deserting Lincoln, trending through Nixon and Tickle-Down, rounding the bases with obstructionism, and walked through the swamp by the trumped?

Is the lie we tell ourselves that before Ted Nugent's come to Jesus moment, the man from Nazareth, preached hate thy neighbor with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your narrow-mind words?

Are our lies defending those believing the NRA is more a family value than safety in schools, church and workplaces? Has the diamond's limelight and sandy bloodshed finally enlightened right brains -- or are on-camera talking points getting talking heads to second base, merely a swing and a miss at civility?

Is the congressional play within the play sincerity attempting to snatch a modicum of decency from decades of bi-partisan neglect? Or, is it possible, personally feeling the burn of attempted murder, exposes wounds of past targets, ignored?

Have the Ides of Congress finally been opened to the reality show of, it's how you play the game -- closing hearts, minds and pockets to corruption -- or is it just an inning of gut-wrenching embarrassment for ignoring record-breaking scores of domestic violence, rape-trial hung juries and strike outs on mental-healthcare legislation and climate justice for the generations next at bat?

Like any decent human being, I hope Congressman Steve Scalise and Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika win their fight to recover from gun violence, and I pray for all the personal and political families represented on that Alexandria ball field.

As an American, however, I've grown weary of the dishonesty of a new normal pitching that it's more blessed to throw wide ones to Open-Carry misrepresentations of our Bill of Rights.

In this era, in which anger, hate and desire for revenge are incited by the most publicly powerful and privately influential, easily accessible weapons and, failing to tag up on our humanity, we shut out our ability to think and our willingness to reason.

Arguably, more Americans are now hoping for another batter up for honor. However, honor is not produced by incivility, gender bias, hating LGBTQ, pillage, rape, racial prejudice, religious intolerance nor presidential arrogance -- especially at gun point.

If, thinking outside the batter box, we cease our practice of scorching American unity with reckless rhetoric, we may yet avoid kissing our exceptional season good-bye.

Historically, we've misinterpreted our Constitution, misplaced our trust, and tragically underrated American citizens who are not straight white males. Choosing to elect managers who gnaw at our national soul for the sole purpose of satisfying a base hit, pitched by homophobia, for the supremacy of bigotry -- if we don't knock that out of the park, it's back to the minors.

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

