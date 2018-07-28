 
 
Life Arts

The Barren Plains of Depravity: A Western Morality Play

By Kevin Tully

7/28/18

"Chadbourne Prufrock walked to the gallows, tossing likenesses of himself, embossed in the cheap tin foil wrapping of large chocolate coins, to the rumbling, cheering and moaning crowd -- many yet admired and worshiped him. If he was afraid or even truly conscious of what was about to befall him he didn't show it. Many speculated that his gargantuan ego would carry on, in some malevolent form even as he finally hung, neck broken and his ridiculously expensive trousers soiled -- a grinning, petulant beast.

Loudly ascending the rough pine steps, pounding the boards, providing the drumlike crescendo to his own end, he winked at each and every official on the scaffold, blowing a kiss to the hangman. The Presbyterian minister, whispered into his neighbor's ear, "Look at him, for him there is no God, there is no world, there is no end, there is only him."

Mayor Clancy admonished the crowd, "Be quiet, dammit, and no throwin' bottles nor rocks at the prisoner, and no spittin', it may not make it's target and possibly strike a sweet lady or child. On this day Chadbourne Prufrock will be hanged by the neck until dead for numerous and sore grand egregious crimes of moral turpitude against this territory and its proud citizens. Constable Delaney will now explain the meanin' of the charge."

"Ladies and gentleman, Moral Turpitude is talk used in Criminal Law to describe the actin' of perpetrators that is completely agin a community's feelings on justice, honesty, and good morals. Crimes bein' of moral turpitude have a natural kind of meanness, vileness and depravity, with a understandin' of a person's duty to fellow citizens and to society, all of it," announced Constable Delaney.

Chadbourne Prufrock grinned at the Hangman, then shouted out to the crowd, leaning into the black hooded fellow "This ugly little man, he smells like a Chinaman's outhouse!" Many in the crowd shouted and demonstrated with glee, waving their red kerchiefs, as they had done many times before as he traveled the countryside..." From "The Barren Plains of Depravity, A Western Morality Play" By Franklin Cincinnatus

 

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

As in all things truly evil, they eventually fall under the weight of outcome, response and the disintegration of reason of those participating in it. Nazi Germany is a perfect example -- the extermination of the Jews ramped up as the war was obviously coming to a close. Energy, direction and resources that could have been put towards the war effort were instead expended on the evil that animated the Reich. The parallels with the Trump regime are astonishing -- as the success of his presidency slips away, he and the Republicans double down on the "evil" issues that have nothing to do with the success of their endeavor, but feed the things that animate the followers. Trump's ultimate fall will be colossal.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 28, 2018 at 2:52:24 PM

