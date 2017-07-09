Refresh  

The Banyan Tree: How to Get Peace with North Korea

By       Message Arshad M Khan     Permalink
opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/9/17

From flickr.com: One ginormous banyan tree. {MID-140373}
One ginormous banyan tree.
(Image by AngieSix)   Permission   Details   DMCA

About a hundred miles north of Bangalore, India, in the village of Thimmamma Marrimanu grows an eponymous banyan tree. There are all kinds of records for trees: the tallest, the stoutest, the oldest, and so on, but the record for the largest canopy, at an astounding five acres, is held by this banyan. And it also holds the key to the Korean enigma.

Relations with North Korea could not be worse:

Every so often it fires off a test missile or more, the latest an ICBM, and while President Donald Trump is delivering vague threats at the moment, he could eventually erupt. The resulting Far East chaos could be catastrophic.

It also recently released University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, who was comatose and substantially brain-dead, and who has now expired. He had the misfortune to become tangled up in an incident while visiting there.

Not too long ago, news agencies including the BBC reported North Korean claims of a plot orchestrated by the CIA to kill Kim Jong-un through bio-chemical attack -- a plot foiled apparently by North Korean security. For sometime now the CIA has been severely circumscribed in any assassination endeavors involving foreign leaders, but then there might be ways to bypass the legal restrictions. Whatever the truth, the disturbing fact of unrestrained bellicosity from both sides coupled with the prospect of nuclear-tipped ICBMs capable of reaching the U.S. have brought matters to a head.

The options remain the same: Continue the status quo relying on China to restrain its ally; go to war; start new talks directed at some sort of peaceful accommodation. China is clearly either unable or unwilling to lean on its ally, and consequently the first option means continuing the unstable present. War means terrible casualties for obvious reasons including Seoul being within artillery range. Logic then dictates the the third choice despite Mr. Trump's usual braggadocio.

It so happens the new South Korean leader President Moon Jae-in also favors political diplomacy. Following in the footsteps of his mentor, the late President Roh Moo-hyun, he advocates the 'sunshine policy' of openness and closer ties with the North, initiated originally by Roh's predecessor President Kim Dae-jung -- who was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for improving relations with the North.

Talk of reunification is clearly premature and Mr. Moon, in deference to the U.S. president, has cooled off a little. Even if he were to coax Kim Jong-un's cooperation and move in the direction of closer economic ties, further progress is hampered by the very different economies. More so, the North's ruling elite is unlikely to voluntarily relinquish power.


The North is a militarized economy, the South a successful commercial one. Beginning in 1980, South Korea has surged in research. No longer an imitator of mature products, it is now (latest data 2015) among the top three countries granted U.S. patents, behind only the U.S. and Japan, and far surpassing Italy (17,924 vs. 2,645) for example . Its GDP is almost on a par with Canada and ahead of Russia; in 2016 its relatively new Hyundai (4.38% share) and sister Kia (3.69%) branded cars held over four times the market share of long-established Volkswagen (1.84%); and its Samsung cell phones, along with Apple, dominate the market. In comparison, North Korea is a commercial pygmy.

Still the inexorable consequences of weaving an economic tapestry hold out hope. Is there then an answer to the Korean enigma?

In India, the banyan tree is revered and, dating from 1433, Thimmamma Marrimanu especially so. Shielded from the hot sun under its forest-like canopy is a temple. Monkeys, also revered in local mythology, roam freely enjoying the figs -- the banyan is a fig tree.

The fig seeds settle in the branches of adjacent trees. A seed sprouts sending down a tendril to the earth below. When it reaches the soil it roots. Dozens of these roots and coiling leaves eventually entangle the host and the tree's canopy enlarges. Economic tendrils into North Korea can take many forms and in a similar manner intertwine with the host.

The South has already had the Kaesong Industrial Park six miles across the border in the North. Up to 124 S outh Korean companies ran factories and businesses there making shoes and clothes primarily. Although diminished by the time it was shut down in 2016, it still employed 55,000 North Koreans. T he China model is another example . Training North Korean workers and setting up assembly and eventual manufacture of higher end products will profit both North and South economically; the North in growing a commercial economy and the South in increased profits and more competitive products due to cheaper labor and other costs.


In due course the vast economic canopy will ensure mutual prosperity, and prosperity is addictive. I nevitably i t opens the doors to reunification. The sad history of a divided Korea, prey to global forces and fractures beyond anyone's control will have come to an end.

This article is adapted from an earlier version that appeared in Antiwar.com

 

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arshad M Khan

3 fans, 21 articles, 1 quicklinks, 49 comments


  New Content

How can we get a lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula? While there are no easy answers, the article tries. And who knows, the wisdom of crowds might be just what we need.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 4:14:00 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

5 fans, 1 articles, 172 comments


  New Content

North Korea is a militarized power because the US continues to have it in its crosshairs. I don't believe for a minute that No. Korea is a threat. The last thing they want is a war. We carpet bombed them for 3 years during the Korean War, decimating their cities and towns and killing almost 30% of their population. They show off their 'power' just to show that they have some power and want to deter an attack from the US. They know that Libya got rid of her nukes and look what we did to them. The most illegally aggressive nation in the world is the US. For the 93%of the time that we have been in military conflict somewhere in the world (including here starting with the original "Americans"), only 11 times has actual war been declared. The Kool-Aid drinkers should start researching instead of listening to MSM half-truths and the Peaceniks need to rise in force again. Want America to be Great Again? Stop the wars.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 9, 2017 at 7:00:54 PM

Author 0
