The Baltic States: gained dependence

Future of Europe is still uncertain. Though security is the real priority for all countries, each of them understands the process of achieving security by its own.

Lithuanian and Latvian authorities increased political activity and intensified preparing to NATO summit that will take place in Brussels in July 2018. It is obvious that they will not miss a chance to attract attention and money to the problem of national security and the Armed Forces. Their statements show adherence to the chosen way of "asking US, EU and NATO for help."

The so called Snow Meeting dedicated to European security took place on 11-12 January in Lithuania. Foreign-security-policy experts discussed the main challenges facing the transatlantic community and ways to respond to them.

High-level event that cost big money. What for? What was the real purpose of the conference? According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, "the participants of the event discussed possible solutions for the strengthening of allied security in the face of conventional and hybrid threats." But the real purpose of this conference was to demonstrate that the Baltic States authorities are not going to give up the idea of further keeping NATO and EU interest in them. They try to convince NATO that without its support "the world is in great danger." Thus, according to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskait--, "transatlantic security depends on the security of the Baltic States."

The message is clear -- the Baltic States again need more money, more troops and military equipment. Only under these conditions the Baltic States are ready to maintain peace in the region.

Dalia Grybauskait is more than sure in further NATO support and sometimes allows herself to use an unacceptable tone, demanding more and more. She humiliates not only herself but Lithuanian nation. The role of a pleading nation in EU and NATO does not fit the independent Lithuania that has a long history of struggling for sovereignty.

Latvia is also ready to be a recipient of foreign military assistance. On January 9, Latvian Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis was so proud of foreign support that share with LTV correspondent a secret information. He said that "in August 2018, the greatest military exercise since the restoration of the country's independence will take place in Latvia."

He underlined also that "there's no telling yet precisely how many troops will be involved, but allied troops are to be present as well." This facts can be called transparent. Latvians are not fully aware of the military event that will be conducted on their territory. So he admitted Latvia's helplessness. The authorities do not even try to rely purely on themselves.

As a result the Baltic States have nothing their own in the military sphere: only taken, given, bought or deployed. There is a question if there is any national military science or research programs that could help to develop national Armed Forces? Where are national development of weapons and military equipment?

The Baltic States have no more national secrets or even plans. We share our secrets with other states but leave nothing that should be our own pride, that could demonstrate our uniqueness. We share our "today" with others and we can lose our "future" as the independent nations. Foreigners will never defend our motherland better than we ourselves. We are just needed or not needed, and this could change in a second. With what will we stay?

 

