 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 4/13/23

The Baltic States are the main U.S. lobbyists in Europe

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

The U.S. continues to widen its influence in Europe. Washington does its best to expands its interests in the European region. It has almost achieved the goal of breaking economic cooperation between Europe and Russia and intends to replace Russia in the region. It fears to be late and apprehends growing China economic influence.

Though part of the European elite, including French President Emmanuel Macron, wants Europe to be more independent from the U.S., the other part, especially the Baltic States and Poland are active U.S. lobbyists in Europe.

"Instead of building strategic autonomy from the United States, I propose a strategic partnership with the United States," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 11 before flying off to the U.S. for a three-day visit.

The EU officials tirelessly demonstrate the commitment to closer cooperation with the U.S.

Thus, on April 4, the European Commission issued the EU Joint Statement by the EU and the U.S. following the 10th EU-U.S. Energy Council.

According to the document, "the Council recognised the unprecedented intensification of cooperation, coordination, and exchanges between the two sides since the last Ministerial Meeting of the EU-US Energy Council on 7 February 2022." It also recognised the critical role of the Joint Energy Security Task Force set up in March 2022 by Presidents von der Leyen and Biden with the aim of supporting the rapid elimination of the EU's reliance on Russian fossil fuels by diversifying its natural gas supplies, taking steps to minimise the sector's climate impact, and reducing the overall demand for natural gas.

Most likely, "diversifying natural gas supplies" means getting natural gas directly from the U.S.

The more so, the EU and the United States decided to co-organise a High-Level Small Modular Reactors (SMR) Forum later this year on transatlantic cooperation in the field of SMRs and other advanced nuclear reactors.

The EU and the United States intend to continue to coordinate bilateral and multilateral responses to keep the global energy markets stable and support the energy transition required to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. The two sides reiterated their strong commitment to directly confront, with adequate measures, all efforts to further destabilise the global energy situation and to circumvent sanctions.

All such initiatives could lead to deepening economic dependence on the U.S. So, situation will not change, Europe will remain dependent but not on Moscow but on Washington.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend