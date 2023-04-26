The Australian Crawl: A Fiction

Rottnest Island is just off the coast of Fremantle in Western Australia. Fremantle became locally known as the home of America's Cup when, in 1983, corrupt British-born Australian businessman Alan Bond's yacht Australia II, took away the Yanks' Cup, in a spectacular 7-race challenge off Newport that saw the Aussies come from 3-1 down to win 4-3 in a humiliation of the Yanks. Bond tauntingly threatened to rename it Australia's Cup. It was the first time in 132 years that the New York Yacht Club had lost a challenge. And the US crew of Liberty, captained by Dennis Conner, was nonplussed by Australia II's flying of a Boxing Kangaroo flag and the reggae-ish, overplayed sound of Men at Work's "Down Under" emanating from Australia II, and one bloke holding up a Vegemite sandwich like a passive aggressive 'sledge in the crease.' (It's rumored that a rich crewman of the Liberty later paid the Aussies back by quietly arranging to have Australian icon Vegemite purchased by an American conglomerate out of Chicago -- later brought back by an Aussie cheese company, in response.)

Fremantle was also where the USS Carl Vinson docked in May 2011 to give its sailors some much-deserved red-light R&R, after heave-hoing Osama bin Laden's machine-gunned body into the Indian Ocean. The Vinson arrived for Anzac Day and, while the tars were getting laid in the local red light district, the brass met with their hosts at a King's Park celebration (first thanking the Aboriginal "custodians'' for use of the land, and providing a local Noongar elder with a token gratuity and a hot meal) and talked about the "special friendship" they have long had ("in trenches together," said US president Obama), the generals whispering to each other about the Gallipoli ahead at Taiwan. None fucks with our freedom, was the confidential trope. One American general was frowned upon when he snarked, "How come they have the Union Jack on their flag?"

Rottnest Island was "discovered" by the Dutch in 1696 and named after the exotic quokkas there that the Europeans mistook for giant rats. (Australia was once referred to as New Holland.) Of course, it had been there for many thousands of years, inhabited by the Noongar people, when sea levels rose and the island was abandoned, only to be re-inhabited by force when European colonists later made the place a prison and forced-labor camp for Aboriginal peoples. Almost 400 Aboriginals died and were buried there in unmarked graves. The island has the shameful legacy of being the site of Australia's most notorious death-in-custody setting. Some say that when you pitched a tent there on the patches of grass set aside for that purpose you found yourself doing double-takes at the shadows of trees merely wavering in the wind. Some American tourists were said to go running and screaming, as if being mugged, the first time they were approached by the dark quokkas looking for some gimme.

There's a world-renowned annual Channel Swim from the mainland to "Rotto" that sees thousands of swimmers engage in the 19.7 km-long event. Sydney-siders Fran and Lizzie were keen on swimming the channel this year. Once in a while, Rotto held a special event -- carnivals, music festivals, even souped-up Segway racing. This year, inexplicable for some mates, Rotto was holding a Genet theater festival, which promised to lure the thespian loons from their closets, and see a bizarre display of carnivalesque tomfoolery let loose on the island. One could well imagine that it would be the quokkas running in terror for their lives this time. (Indeed, Fran and Lizzie intended to pack their hand-made quokka costumes. "If you thought they looked like giant rats now, wait til you get a look at our get-ups," quipped Fran to Lizzie. The latter was made up as a maid for a recent production of Genet's The Maids held at the Sydney Theater Company, starring Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert. Lizzie, who'd brought a feather duster but wore no costume, replied that she couldn't understand why Genet plays weren't more common in Australia. "We've got more Genet characters here than you can shake a pinata stick at," replied Lizzie cheekily. Leading to Fran's rejoinder: "I know a few people I'd like to beat the stuffing out of." ) There would be a temporary theater-in-the-round built out by the lighthouse to present, over two nights, Genet's The Balcony and his less well-known oeuvre, The Blacks. The theater producers "put it out there" that discount tickets would be available for thespian lovers willing to swim the reputedly shark-worried channel to Rotto. "No worries," the two chimed, almost in sync, when they were interviewed about the trip for their local weekly newspaper, RoundUp, with Fran adding, "We'll frighten away any Great White that flirts our way with a toothy grin." The reporter tittering: "Oh, that's gorgeous. Make a good lift quote." Lizzie to the reporter, "She's got lift alright," and applying a little love pinch to Fran's derriere. Smiles.

On the shore of Cottesloe Beach, Fran and Lizzie, debonairly attired, she in polka dots, and she in an Aussie flag number, waded out to the many other happy chattering (cold water!) swimmers waiting for the klaxon to sound to begin the long swim. When it sounded, Lizzie yelled out to Fran, "I love you," but got no response, as the endearment was lost in the blast. It was a tiring exercise. The women, like the many other swimmers, concentrated solely on the mission, stroke by stroke. Fran practiced the Australian crawl. Lizzie was breast-stroking, the Union Jack featured on her bottom seeming to twitch with each stroke. No Great Whites were interested that day, she thought.

All in all, it was a non-eventful swim, except for the flotilla of vessels dressed for the Genet Festival that went by. A silly motorized float dressed up as Bosch's Ship of Fools, complete with nimby-noodles galavanting about the vessel, in and out of the water; Vaughn Williams's "The Lark Ascending" cooed from a loudspeaker. Two men in two tubs motored by, one dressed as Antonin Artaud costumed as a dying, murdered Marat at the moment of death; and the other, Jim Morrison of The Doors, looking like finally broke through to the Other Side. Fran and Lizzie shot each arched eyebrows, in lieu of convo. Then an American military drone flew overhead; it was said all along the Bush Telegraph that they'd be a principle weapon in "the coming war" on China: Battlefield Taiwan. Then came a bizarre craft, a replica of Kon-Tiki, complete with a mini-cabin with a sign that read: Life is a great adventure or nothing at all. A handsome fella dressed as Thor waved to the swimmers as the raft motored by like a float in a parade for intrepid explorers. What was next, one might have wondered, Lewis and Clark, as the bipolar twins, the American yin and yang, the master-slave dialectic resolved in the synthesis of early American wilderness imagined free of ind'gens.

When the stroking hordes arrived at the Rotto foreshore, they had to pass through an archway that read FINISH, with a sponsor banner attached that read "Home of the Rottnest Burger and Quokka Cola." An "Elder" (an American actor dressed in costume) from the Noongar nation "howed" them, his right hand raised in financed affection. Most Australians had no idea that the island had been sold to the Yanks, who were intent on turning into partly a Plymouth Colony, and partly a future POW camp for anticipated Chinese soldiers captured in the coming battle of Taiwan. The Aussies had noted in the sales negotiations that the island had seen prison action in the racial wars of the early colonization of the oldest culture in the history of the world. The island had an airstrip, and one executive, Sandy, suggested that they put up a strip bar for the military who would be housed there in the barracks, should hostilities break out.

"How juvenile," said VP Bob, his buddy of the bar idea. "There's so much here already: history, mini-trains, bike trails, beaches where you can set up an easel and go to town painting the wine red sea and the windblown landscape, excellent selections of local women scantily clad in the summer who frequent the island and can be coaxed into the bars we'll erect for the GIs; and, naturally, we'll have to honor local custom and build a museum. Also, we'll have miniature golf."

"We could have a Quixote theme!"

And somehow, someway, the Yanks coaxed the sour-pussed Aussies into handing over Rottnest.

All the swimmers rose from water glad, high-fivin' and thirsty, barrels of Gatorade and water bottles in ice waiting to quench their thirst, Fran and Lizzie separated from the mob and went down a path to their rental quarters, called The Barracks, "presumably for their Spartan comfort," said Lizzie to Fran, plopping down on a hard mattress. Fran dropped on top of Lizzie and they frolicked and then they showered and then they napped and then they took a walk into the village, a tiny replica of a typical modernized outback town, including a post office, liquor shop, IGA, Dome coffee shop, mini-KFC, Subway, Taco Bell, and meat pie shop. As they walked through the thoroughfare they were met with dark, pesky little quokkas, which scared the sh*t out Fran at first, for they looked like a cross between giant rats and tree kangaroos.She let out an 'eek-a-mouse' cry, which made Lizzie guffaw.

"Oh, you," Lizzie said. "They're just quokkas."

Fran, recovering, said. "Some people say they are the ghosts of the Aboriginals who died here." She felt a frisson charge through her body, as if she'd been personally touched by someone else's terrified past.

"The way you jumped!" said Lizzie. They laughed.

They circled back and went into the Dome coffee shop, which had wi-fi and lamingtons "to die for" (according to Lizzie's former girlfriend, Paula, who's been text-consulted about the trip to Rottnest, Paula too busy to meet up for lunch at their old coffee cuppa haunt down at the Harbor). A drone flew overhead.

