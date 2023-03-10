The Attention-mining Machine is Just a One-way Mirror Using You As Chum to Harvest Your Friends (Just Kidding)

Where's the "Dislike" button?

And what does that other one actually do? It has to please investors somehow (in order to exist at all, like everything, so it's not just a counter for people with low self-esteem. That's just bait to get people to use it. Here's what it really does: it does what that spider outside my bathroom window would do if it weren't frozen solid right now, it casts gossamer-fine threads on anything that jiggles the web, until it stops wiggling and waits quietly to be consumed alive at leisure.

Why is there no "Zap" button to punish the disgusting, gratuitous, grotesque, invasive, intrusive, insulting crap that clogs our screens if we ever succumb to the temptation to "Like" anything? As if.

Here's why: because it's good for Business if people generally are deeply unhappy and offended, that's why. Because a reliable percentage of people try to make themselves feel better by shopping. Only a fraction of a percentage point actually get out a weapon. A tiny fraction of those people use it. More than one, every day.

Why to people use a "social" media platform that tries so relentlessly to get alarmingly intimate about their personal medical needs, parental fears, political susceptibilities, credit scores, libido? It's because nothing else in their lives gives them any sensation at all, and because it's like when you were a kid, and had to stay in and do homework, and you could hear the neighborhood gang shrieking in delight around the block, and you were missign out on all the fun they must be having.

What query does the "search engine" actually run on the vast dump of SEO-tweaked "sponsors" that "want" to be found first regardless of what you ask for?

I once typed in "Soyuz Rocket," hoping to find out (hypothetically) if it would take an antique Volkswagen containing the body of my eccentric rich uncle into orbit. The search engine obviously sent out: "now accepting bids for a (search item here) for the first slot on the page, whether you sell them or they even exist or not."

Find Amazing Deals On Soyuz Rocket. Find Lowest Prices Online. We Searched Thousands of Stores So You Don't Have To

Great Googlymoogly. They've refined this a bit lately, but maybe just for me, after the way I've changed. Advertising to me is absolutely certain to remove me from the category "potential buyers." When I answer the phone and feel that tingly, twitchy feeling, I ask: "Are you a human?" One actually tried to lie, but when "she" resumed her speil, it was simly a restart of the recording: "Hi! I'm Melissa, and I'm calling to let you know how to get your financial house back on track!"

Now I try to speak to them in mixed mataphors. It'll work, for awhile. But already they play the sound of breathing between sentences.

The interweb is all talk. Why is there no reverse podcast? Oh. Right. It is a reverse podcast. Nevermind.