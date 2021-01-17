The Artists' Rebellion

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

I have this fantasy where the artists go on strike.

I dream that one by one, in their own quiet ways, the artists, the writers, the musicians, the comedians, the graphic designers, the marketing gurus, the spinmeisters and press release writers, the jingle makers and advertising creatives, the seamstresses and cake decorators, will lay down their tools and refuse to work for evil anymore.

The writer will stand up from her desk at Raytheon and walk away without lending them another word.

The graphic designer at the State Department will turn off his Wacom and shut down Photoshop and pick up a pencil and start sketching homeless people.

Whole marketing departments will turn their talents to telling the real story of what their organization does in words and jingles and graphics and logos while the hapless artless CEO looks on helplessly, threatening them with everything he's got.

Across boardrooms in every state of the US, in every country in Europe, on all the continents and in all the languages, the artists will stand up one by one and say:

"I will no longer use my poetry to sculpt weasel words into beautiful truthless forms so that you might suck up more life and turn it into greenbacks." "I will no longer use my art to run cover for your ambitions." "I will no longer lend credence to your planet-killing philosophy." "I will no longer let my goodness stand in the way of people seeing your badness." "I will no longer be the sole reason why people still trust your organization."

And I hope that one day the CEO of Boeing will be forced to sit down at a laptop and type out his own press release, and I hope he cries in frustration when reading back the one and only sentence he can come up with: "Killing people is good, ackshually."

In this dream I have, the artists know their power, and not only are they no longer begging for their invoices to be paid, they are so aware of their worth, entitlements and responsibilities that they can look an employer in the eye who wants to use their skills to sell a bad idea and say, "I don't care how much you are willing to pay me, I can't let you use me that way."

And I hope that any other artist who that employer approaches tells them the same. "Get a better business model -- one that helps people instead of harming them -- and I might consider it."

