The AI Age and Oligarchical Collectivism





Whatever the design of the particular institution all institutions and all institutional functions are, or become, oligarchical collectivist to one degree or another. No matter the label, which often suffice to keep people in limited mind set on definitions and thereby lacking critical comprehension, all isms are oligarchical collectivism. The best way to comprehend institutions and institutional functions are to measure the institutional slant, the steepness of the degree of oligarchical collectivism. Institutional slant is as certain as Lord Acton's Rule, the more power the more likelihood of corruption. And so it is our responsibility to be more critical of the information delivered from any institutional entity, including AI.



"I cannot accept your canon that we are to judge Pope and King unlike other men, with a favourable presumption that they did no wrong. If there is any presumption it is the other way against holders of power, increasing as the power increases. Historic responsibility has to make up for the want of legal responsibility. Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority: still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority. There is no worse heresy than that the office sanctifies the holder of it." ~Lord Acton



The best way to understand institutions among individuals is to observe the steepness of the institutional slant. The more repression of individuals within and outside of the institution the more steep the oligarchical collectivism. Labels and titles beyond this are mostly for conversation, not comprehension.







Orwellian Intelligence

"The most slanted oligarchical collectivism is overtly repressive to individual rights within their borders and overtly murderous to individuals outside their borders. Beyond the overt repression there is also covert repression within and covert action without. We can make the deduction with certainty by way of historical reference and current events - though the extent of which remains unknown. And so we are again implored to be more critical of information from institutions and their constructs.



The unknowns. In a world of oligarchical collectivist slants what are the implications of a new era? What are the implications of new access to new technology? It is unknown how new tools powered by Artificial Intelligence might benefit convention and further it is unknown how the technology may change convention entirely. Artificial Intelligence represents a new age of high technology and perhaps a new age of enhanced human principles and practices.



AI is all about information. There are in fact four types of information and this is as important to consider as is the notion of comprehension over definition.



There are known knowns, these are things we know that we know.

There are known unknowns, these are things we know that we do not know.

There are unknown unknowns, these are things we don't know of that we, of course, do not know.

And there are unknown knowns, these are things we know but do not know that we know. This fourth type of information is exemplified in intuitive recognition.



AI further integrates and facilitates that most elusive fourth type of information, the collective unknown knowns - the things we know but we don't know that we know. This fourth type of information can blossom through the use of AI. And AI can help us further understand the unknown unknowns in revealing actuality with new senses and new thinking potential. AI can help us facilitate information we have and can formulate new information we do not yet have.



Information is power. Elite information is the most efficient tool to maintain the steepness of oligarchical collectivist institutions. Open information flattens and squares the elitist slant of information restriction. The very essence of being an elitist is obtaining information which others do not and using it for private gains. A current known example of this potential is Donald Trump stealing boxes of state secrets, which were no doubt super valuable to his Russian and Saudi friends. Now we have no idea what Trump was doing in possession of highly elite information but for those who were not born yesterday into a cult of personality, information is valuable.



In order to properly comprehend the steepness of institutional slant we have to have some truthful information in regards to internal and external actions. We can make deductions on what we do know and thereby extrapolate some understanding that likely approaches accuracy, but to do so we must take into account ideas about institutional unknowns - a difficult task.



We live in a time during which we have more access to information than at any other time period in history. This is absolutely true. And what is even more outstanding is that we live in a time during which it is quite possible the gulf between available information and occulted information has never been so enormous. The difference between available information and occulted information may be more perplexingly vast than ever before and we are becoming aware of this possibility via the conundrum of advanced or extraterrestrial technology being in the possession of secretive elitist institutions. Now I do not know this to be a fact, but certainly we can extrapolate the likely potential.

The whole idea requires obtaining a certain amount of information so as to get around the taboos built up around even considering the hyper advanced technology potential. The age of AI begins with the age of high technology and forces us to consider that at the same time we have access to more information than ever before we also have been restricted from more available information than ever before as well.



The restriction of information has to be considered and as much as possible open information has to be implemented if we are to advance culturally, politically, spiritually let alone survive and thrive. The Tibetans have an interesting and relevant tradition that is worth consideration in regards to information consumption if not implementation. Although there are numerous cultural stories in Tibetan culture as a rule Tibetans were taught to not read fiction. Fiction is considered to be delusional fantasy, of which everyone is burdened with enough of already. In order to properly perceive we have to practice observing the real and consider removing the veils of fantasy.





