The Art of Voting Well



Collage by Meryl Ann Butler of public domain images

(Image by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



The Americans for the Arts Action Fund is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit lobbyist group promoting more governmental arts funding to benefit American citizens. There are many good reasons to vote this November, the impact of the arts is one of them.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that nationally the arts and culture sector was a $876.7 billion industry in 2020, representing 4.2% of the nation's GDP, 4.6 million jobs, and total compensation of $446 billion.

If you are wondering what the impact of the arts is on your particular state, you can download factsheets for each state here.

The customized State Voter Factsheets which the Action Fund has created for every state and U.S. territory provide the latest updates on all the new election rules and deadlines created post-COVID-19.

For instance, you can confirm your pre-requisites to vote, check the accuracy of your current voter registration or register to vote for the first time online. You can also find out whether your state offers vote-by-mail, early or absentee voting and what is required.

You can download the voting factsheet for your state here.

Linda S. Sullivan, president and CEO of the ARTSFAIRFAX, says:

"Not only do the arts enhance our community's quality of life, they generate millions in revenue for local businesses and government, and as the arts and culture organizations in Fairfax County grow, other industries in the county benefit from this growth."

Congress allocated $180 million to the National Endowment for the Arts in FY22. This amounts to just 54 cents per capita. The Americans for the Arts Action Fund says that "ideally, Congress should index $1 per capita funding to the NEA."

Americans for the Arts Action Fund states:

The arts are fundamental to our humanity. They ennoble and inspire us--fostering creativity, empathy, and beauty. The arts also strengthen our communities socially, educationally, and economically--benefits that persist even during a pandemic that has been devastating to the arts. The following 10 reasons show why an investment in artists, creative workers, and arts organizations is vital to the nation's post-pandemic healing and recovery. Arts unify communities. 72% of Americans believe "the arts unify our communities regardless of age race and ethnicity" and 73% agree that the arts "helps me understand other cultures better""a perspective observed across all demographic and economic categories. Arts improve individual well-being. 81% of the population says the arts are a "positive experience in a troubled world", 69% of the population believe the arts "lift me up beyond everyday experiences" and 73% feel the arts give them "pure pleasure to experience and participate in." Arts strengthen the economy. The nation's arts and culture sector"nonprofit commercial education"is an $876.7 billion industry that supports 4.6 million jobs (2020). That is 4.2% of the nation's economy"a larger share of GDP than powerhouse sectors such as agriculture transportation and utilities. The arts boast a $33 billion international trade surplus (2019). The arts accelerate economic recovery: a growth in arts employment has a positive and causal effect on overall employment.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).