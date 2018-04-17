- Advertisement -

The art of Maureen Tepedino will be celebrated in a new exhibit entitled "Imagination: Art that Speaks to You" at the Upper West in Santa Monica on April 22nd, from 4-7pm.

Tepedino has frequented the restaurant and is excited to exhibit her work at the Upper West. In addition to being a painter, she is also an interior designer. "I love to paint... painting is my passion and whenever I have the opportunity and time permits, I paint! My Art Studio is at my home in Marina del Rey so I have many opportunities to paint when I am not working on my interior design projects." Tepedino works in mixed media, along with acrylic and watercolor paints.

Tepedino has been painting since childhood where she grew up in Jamaica, W.I. "I was always fascinated with art and attended museums from an early age." To this day, Tepedino said she enjoys visiting museums. "There's so much incredible works of art to see and learn from, said Tepedino. "I was recently at The Museum of Contemporary Art -- downtown Los Angeles and was moved by Jackson Pollock's Painting 'Number 1.'" Tepedino was originally introduced to Jackson Pollock's work as well as Vincent van Gogh when she was in her teens, but said she still continues to be intrigued by their work. "I identify with Jackson Pollock's style and admire his creativity and ingenuity!"

Imagination is one of the works set to be featured in the exhibition. "This painting Imagination is hugely inspiring as I equate it to people, particularly children, knowing that they are not limited in their beliefs and potential. I personally believe that in life, if we use our imagination along with a strong belief system towards things that we desire, we can create and reach our full potential!"

Tepedino said she doesn't generally work in series. "However, I do have a few groupings of paintings that specifically go together." The work to be shown at Upper West is a compilation of images. "They all have different names and represent different concepts and intentions." She added that her inspiration and creative process comes from within. "When I am inspired to paint, I select the colors I want to use and the images I have in mind and let my creative juices flow! My work is definitely eclectic and comes strictly from my original thoughts, feelings and experiences."

As a former musician, her artwork is inspired by contemporary jazz, reggae, classical music and the blues. Tepedino's work is appreciated by interior designers, whom she collaborates with, along with art consultants, architects, contractors and more.

The opening reception for "Imagination: Art that Speaks to You" takes place on Sunday, April 22nd, from 4-7 pm at the Upper West Restaurant, 3321 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica 90404. Find out more about Maureen on her website. http://www.designbymaureen.com/

http://www.theupperwest.com