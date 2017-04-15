

USA Out of Syria

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement condemns the genocidal U.S. war against the people and government of Syria that has been raging for the past six years under Obama and continues today under Trump. Yesterday on April 6th, 2017, Trump authorized the launching of 54 missiles at a military airfield in Syria.

USM is the organization of people of all races under the leadership of the African People's Socialist Party, organizing in primarily in the white community for justice to African people and in solidarity with oppressed peoples everywhere.

As Chairman Omali Yeshitela of the African People's Socialist Party has proven through his writings, the United States and Europe were built on the enslavement of African people, genocide against the indigenous people and colonial war and domination of Muslim people with the Crusades and other assaults on the peoples of the planet earth for the last 600 years.

European imperialism: the root of violence in Syria

Imperialist war gave birth to the European nation and the white society that benefited the entire white population at the expense of the robbery of resources and the denial of self-determination to the peoples of the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Fundamental to this process has been the war within U.S. borders against the colonized African population and Indigenous peoples whose homeland was stolen from them at gunpoint by white settlers.

In the past century alone, U.S. imperialism and Europe have created the modern-day crisis in the Middle East by carving up the Middle East just like they carved up Africa to divide amongst themselves in order to compete for access to colonial loot.

The Sykes-Picot agreement, the founding of Israel as an illegitimate white nationalist colonial settler state, and the creation of the borders which today constitute Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, etc., were devised by European colonial powers for the purpose of wealth and resource extraction.

This is part and parcel of a parasitic capitalist U.S. economy built on stolen resources for the benefit of the white ruling class and general white population.

Crisis of imperialism caused by resistance of oppressed

It is a parasitic system which, as Chairman Omali explains, is undergoing serious crisis today because of the resistance of the colonized peoples of the world who are wresting back control of their resources and making it impossible for the capitalist status quo to function in the same old way.

That is what is represented by the fact that the U.S. has been engaged in a 15 year long war in Iraq and Afghanistan. They thought they could just go in, kill the leaders of those countries and plant the American flag and declare them American client states but the resistance of the people has made that possible for them to do.

They are in crisis today because peoples and governments of the world are defying the ability of the U.S. to control their resources any longer as well as the rising challenge posed by Russia and China to U.S. imperialist hegemony.

The war in Syria is symptomatic of this crisis. The U.S. wants to undermine Iran which is vying for regional influence and independence in that region. The U.S. wants to uphold and defend the murderous Zionist occupation of Palestine. They want to weaken Hezbollah and other resistance movements. They are trying to accomplish that by attacking Syria and attempting to overturn the government of Bashar Assad who has historically united to varying degrees with resistance in the Middle East.

But they will fail in pushing back the tide of progress represented by the righteous, anti-colonial struggles of the oppressed.

