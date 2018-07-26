 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Anniversary of the Last Killing by the Spanish Inquisition

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43751


Cayetano Ripoll, the last victim of the Spanish Inquisition, killed for promoting Deism.
(Image by Bob Johnson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Tomorrow, July 26, 2018, is the 142nd anniversary of the Christians killing their last victim through the Spanish Inquisition, the Deist Cayetano Ripoll.

Cayetano Ripoll was a Deist who taught other people about Deism. His work to get the word out about Deism made him guilty of heresy in the twisted minds of the Roman Catholic clergy and guilty of heresy according to the Bible. They arrested him and held him for two years. During their cruel and ungodly interrogations they failed miserably to get this heroic Deist to recant his beliefs and to turn his back on his gift from The Supreme Intelligence/God of innate reason and Deism. On July 26, 1826, they hanged Cayetano Ripoll.

Even though it is very historically significant that the last person murdered by the Spanish Inquisition was a Deist, very few people are aware of this fact. Also, very few people are aware that the religious violence of the Spanish Inquisition lasted into the 19th century.

Cayetano Ripoll died with a firm belief in The Supreme Intelligence/God and the knowledge that Christianity and the Bible were, and are, in reality, attacks against The Supreme Intelligence/God. This knowledge and rational belief in The Supreme Intelligence/God allowed Cayetano Ripoll to face death calmly and bravely. It is reported that "He died calmly on the gibbet after repeating the words, 'I die reconciled to God and to man.'"

- Advertisement -

This is one of the great benefits of Deism. The recognition that nobody knows what, if anything, happens to us after our body dies and that this is part of the Designer's design, gives Deists profound comfort and strength when facing death as Cayetano Ripoll made very clear.

Recently I had a conversation/text exchange with a Deist who has serious health problems. He shared with me how thankful and happy he is to have learned about Deism and stated, "I'm at peace. I'm not worried about where I'm going from here." This is profoundly beautiful! It is also dangerous to the clergy for their job security.

This realistic recognition promoted by Deism regarding death helps us to see that there is a very important benefit to not knowing. Not knowing regarding an afterlife allows us to have true unconditional love of The Supreme Intelligence/God. This is a wonderful quality of Deism! It is the foundation of Cayetano Ripoll's peace of mind while staring death in the face.

- Advertisement -

By taking action to let as many people as possible learn about Deism, we are honoring Cayetano Ripoll and his inspiring sacrifice for reason and Deism.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751

(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 11 fans, 79 articles, 177 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

We all owe the Deist hero Cayetano Ripoll for his courage in the face of religion and death. In spite of the deadly power of Christianity and the Spanish Inquisition, Cayetano Ripoll continued his work to get the word out about Deism.

Progress! Bob Johnson

www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 26, 2018 at 2:03:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 