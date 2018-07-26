The Anniversary of the Last Killing by the Spanish Inquisition



Cayetano Ripoll, the last victim of the Spanish Inquisition, killed for promoting Deism.

(Image by Bob Johnson) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Tomorrow, July 26, 2018, is the 142nd anniversary of the Christians killing their last victim through the Spanish Inquisition, the Deist Cayetano Ripoll.

Cayetano Ripoll was a Deist who taught other people about Deism. His work to get the word out about Deism made him guilty of heresy in the twisted minds of the Roman Catholic clergy and guilty of heresy according to the Bible. They arrested him and held him for two years. During their cruel and ungodly interrogations they failed miserably to get this heroic Deist to recant his beliefs and to turn his back on his gift from The Supreme Intelligence/God of innate reason and Deism. On July 26, 1826, they hanged Cayetano Ripoll.

Even though it is very historically significant that the last person murdered by the Spanish Inquisition was a Deist, very few people are aware of this fact. Also, very few people are aware that the religious violence of the Spanish Inquisition lasted into the 19th century.

Cayetano Ripoll died with a firm belief in The Supreme Intelligence/God and the knowledge that Christianity and the Bible were, and are, in reality, attacks against The Supreme Intelligence/God. This knowledge and rational belief in The Supreme Intelligence/God allowed Cayetano Ripoll to face death calmly and bravely. It is reported that "He died calmly on the gibbet after repeating the words, 'I die reconciled to God and to man.'"

- Advertisement -

This is one of the great benefits of Deism. The recognition that nobody knows what, if anything, happens to us after our body dies and that this is part of the Designer's design, gives Deists profound comfort and strength when facing death as Cayetano Ripoll made very clear.

Recently I had a conversation/text exchange with a Deist who has serious health problems. He shared with me how thankful and happy he is to have learned about Deism and stated, "I'm at peace. I'm not worried about where I'm going from here." This is profoundly beautiful! It is also dangerous to the clergy for their job security.

This realistic recognition promoted by Deism regarding death helps us to see that there is a very important benefit to not knowing. Not knowing regarding an afterlife allows us to have true unconditional love of The Supreme Intelligence/God. This is a wonderful quality of Deism! It is the foundation of Cayetano Ripoll's peace of mind while staring death in the face.

- Advertisement -

By taking action to let as many people as possible learn about Deism, we are honoring Cayetano Ripoll and his inspiring sacrifice for reason and Deism.