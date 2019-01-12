 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

The American destiny

By Jon Rappoport

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/12/19

From No More Fake News

The creative force at the dawn of a new future

From pixabay.com: Imagination {MID-341988}
Imagination
(Image by Pixabay: LeandroDeCarvalho)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Whenever a breakthrough occurs for the individual, there is a stepping back, a retrenching, a delay, an attempt to reset the clock and push the breakthrough away. This delay tactic can last a week, a month, or, historically, a hundred years.

We are in the middle of such a delay, after serial revelations that erupted in the latter part of the 19th century.

Individual artists (and a few philosophers) became aware that: imagination gives birth to ideas that in turn shape personal reality.

Therefore, reality is very elastic and changeable.

America -- and indeed, the world -- stood on the brink of a great internal revolution.

The creative IS the spiritual.

America's love affair with the idea of individuals reinventing themselves was about more than immigrants "becoming American." It was about imagination as the core of transforming self and future.

Such a radical realization was too much for many people to absorb, so a backing away occurred. The wave was stilled for a hundred years or so -- but now it is beginning to move again.

The attempt to take over America, by Globalist forces, on a behalf of a controlled world order, is really an attempt to quell the individual creative force. That is the secret inside the master plan. And that Globalist effort is in trouble. More and more people are realizing it is a massive fraud based on instituting an imprisoned Collectivist Hive Mind.

Whereas the promise of America was always the intensely creative individual. And what does he do? He takes frozen realities and injects life into them so they move and shed their encrusted energies.

He rejects all formulas that instruct people about how they must live their lives and guard their words and fit in.

On a spiritual level, America was and is about transformation of energy into greater living shapes and forms and flows, through imagination.

It is about building a new and higher "plane of experience," so to speak.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
