 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

The American Prison System as a Failure in Human Being: Enter The Prison-Ashram Project

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

Bo Lozoff and Frends
Bo Lozoff and Frends
(Image by Visit Hillsborough from flickr)   Details   DMCA

As a contemporary social institution, prison presents itself as a massive failure on multiple levels. Erving Goffman observed some years ago that many "total institutions" seem to function as merely as storage dumps for inmates, while they present themselves to the public as rational organizations designed as effective machines for producing a few officially approved ends.

The new millennium was met with the pronouncement that the number of people incarcerated in U.S. prisons had reached the 2-million mark; by 2020 the number was 2.3 million; the United States leads the world in producing prisoners, according to data maintained by the International Center for Prison Studies at King's College London.

The United States comes in first, too, on a meaningful list from the prison-studies center, which ranks in order of the incarceration rates. The United States has 751 people in prison or jail for every 100,000 in population. (If you count only adults, one in 100 Americans is locked up.)

The only other major industrialized nation that even comes close is Russia, with 627 prisoners for every 100,000 people. The others have much lower rates. England's rate is 151; Germany's is 88; and Japan's is 63.

The median among all nations is about 125, roughly a sixth of the American rate.

A 2008 article in the New York Times states: "Criminologists and legal scholars in other industrialized nations say they are mystified and appalled by the number and length of American prison sentences."

In the process of a rapid increase in population and crime rate during the last century it required 90 years - from 1900 until 1990 - to reach the 1-million mark. This number was doubled from 1990-2000; more young black males are now in prison than in college.

A recent study concluded that over the past twenty years, expenditures for crime control have increased twice as fast as military spending. Crime control is now estimated to cost at least $100 billion annually.

These facts and figures and the horrific human suffering they represent are overwhelming. And, this is actually part of the problem: our prison situation is so extreme, it is easier to avoid thinking about it than to struggle toward a solution. There is little appreciation of the true complexity of the situation. Common simplistic solutions and snap judgments that rely on fear and scapegoating prevail.

As Bo Lozoff succinctly puts it:

"We've been led to imagine a legion of heartless monsters plotting to get out and hurt us again. The truth is, most prison inmates are confused, disorganized, and often pathetic individuals who would love to turn their lives around if given a realistic chance.

"Unfortunately, many of those nonviolent offenders will no longer be nonviolent by the time they leave prison. Prisons are not scaring offenders away from crime; they are incapacitating them so they are hardly fit for anything else... Many wardens, judges, and other officials know this, but it has become political suicide to admit it publicly."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Mechanisms of Escape from Freedom

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

Umberto Eco's 14 Common Features of Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 7 fans, 48 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1434 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Extremely difficult as it is, being imprisoned can be viewed as a fire of transformation. With guidance, suffering can motivate people who are ready to go within themselves to seek both psychological and spiritual truth - especially when they cannot travel forward or backward (due to prison walls!).

There is a force moving toward healing and wholeness within all of us. The key is helping to activate this force. In this way suffering can be seen as Grace.

Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Ignatius Loyola, Sri Aurobindo, and Roberto Assagioli all used their time in prison to grow into beautiful human beings. The same applies Viktor Frankl (founder of Logotherapy), who was imprisoned in a concentration camp, and later wrote Man's Search for Meaning.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 8, 2021 at 10:34:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 