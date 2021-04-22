 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News    H4'ed 4/22/21

The American Prison System, the Prison-Ashram Project and Other Alternatives Pt. 4

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 71296
Message Blair Gelbond

youtube.com/watch?v=Fc4BkuKyjko


Bo Lozoff -- Life is Deep (prison talk) Renowned teacher/activist Bo Lozoff describes the common threads of all religions and the simple principles they share. Excerpted from .You Can Do This,. a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: bohkffan)   Details   DMCA
Contemplating the standard prison, it seems appropriate to consider this institution in relation to other kinds of organizations that exist in contemporary society. But as soon as we do so, we are liable to become aware of some rather intriguing data.

Alluding to the current state of affairs within a great many organizations in the modern world, organizational consultant Meg Wheatley comments:

"We have backed ourselves into some fear- filled corners. We have come to believe that to survive we must control everything. Fearing people, we control one another mercilessly."

Elsewhere, she has shared the notion that "independence is actually a political concept," which is to say that it has nothing in particular to do with living systems that function according to the principle of interdependence. "Independence" - in the context of a work environment - usually means a focus on "looking out for number one," and not allowing oneself to be vulnerable, open, undefended.

Predictable corollaries follow from this premise - especially when this view is held by many people: it becomes natural to see oneself as fundamentally separate from (and distrusting of) fellow employees, staff in other "departments," and the organization itself. In such a climate, individuals can be expected to make decisions primarily on the basis of what will further (and not hamper) their own career; if the employee happens to be at the managerial level, what becomes relevant is whatever will make his own department look good.

One can wonder about the degree to which many of our organizations (and schools) have come to resemble prisons.

In this light, let us consider two currently functioning alternatives to the present prison system. Both, as we will see, demonstrate a shift in focus to increased openness and interdependence on multiple levels. The first, the rapidly growing Restorative Justice Movement, poses questions such as:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Blair Gelbond Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jean Gebser and the Recovery of Humanity

Some Thoughts on our Collective Predicament -- The Recovery of Humanity

Turning Within and Envisioning a New World

Mechanisms of Escape from Freedom

In a Relationship with an Abusive President: Will the Country be a Trauma Victim or Trauma Survivor?

Umberto Eco's 14 Common Features of Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 7 fans, 50 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1497 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In an essay entitled, "Caging the Poor: The Case Against the Prison System," by John McMurtry cuts to the heart of the matter:

"Let us consider first the claim that prisons are corrective of behavior that is harmful to others. All the evidence we have suggests the opposite. Prisons dehumanize. Lawbreaking behaviors persist after imprisonment, intensify and spread as an effect of the pathology of the prison regime. The outcome is predictable. Depriving individuals of all responsibility does not and cannot teach individual responsibility. Caging persons while intermittently threatening them with further violence and deprivation cannot teach them respect for others' rights.

"Yet, the prison regime abolishes self-directed action as well as respect for other humans. To imagine that such a system can evolve responsibility or civility is obviously delusional. From the standpoint of scientific reason, what more efficient method could there be for constructing a sociopathic character?

"From the standpoint of normative structure, how can the removal of all civil rights and responsibilities with force and contempt as the ruling currency of interaction, ever develop anything but a similar culture in those regulated in this manner? Such a system is bound to create monsters or human wrecks, and it does"What most needs reform - we must eventually come to ask - the prison population, or the prison system itself?"

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 22, 2021 at 2:14:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 