 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The American Century: An Obituary

By       Message Les Adler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 7/21/18

Author 88318
- Advertisement -


(Image by ghostsofdc.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The American Century: An Obituary

It's difficult to pinpoint precisely when 'The American Century' died, but close observers place its passing somewhere between the 9th and 16th of July, 2018 after a long Illness. Cause of death has been tentatively listed as complications due to 'heart failure.'

- Advertisement -

Born in 1941, it was christened by Time/Life media founder Henry Luce just as the United States was emerging from a Depression decade marked by isolationism and severe economic hardship, and mere months before the nation would be plunged into the Second World War. The fresh and timely concept was quickly adopted, for better or worse, by key architects of the coming transformation of America's postwar foreign policy into one of internationalism, intervention and global leadership.

Reflecting the optimistic side of a victorious and expanding middle-class society, 'The American Century' grew to express a strong belief in sharing the benefits and bounty of a booming domestic economy along with the energetic promotion of democratic-capitalist ideology abroad. Despite debilitating setbacks and growing pains in the late 1960's and 1970's as a consequence of deep racial conflicts at home and the country's failed policies in Southeast Asia, belief in the concept rebounded strongly in the 1980's and 1990's, particularly during the nation's brief appearance as sole global hegemon following the fall of the Soviet Union.

The 9/11 terrorist attack on the homeland, however, coupled with disastrous and inconclusive interventions abroad and a serious economic debacle in the early decades of the twenty-first century drained its reserves, leaving it much more vulnerable than many knew to the next new contagion that might come along.

- Advertisement -

Ironically, it came from within in the guise of a surprisingly virulent campaign to "Make America Great Again," against which the national immune system proved ineffective.

Injecting his own alternative and highly distorted image of both the postwar world and American values into the political system--and in the service of his own much narrower and darker nationalist vision-- once in power Donald Trump moved rapidly and effectively to devalue, undermine and ultimately erase the very policies Luce and generations of Western leaders had spent decades putting in place to stabilize a troubled world.

In rolling back America's leadership in promoting worldwide democracy, erecting barriers to free trade and blocking the easy movement of goods, ideas and people across boundaries, while demeaning and demonizing allies and carefully-constructed institutions like NATO and the EU, Trump offered in their place only a world of competition, conflict, contention--and often chaos.

If Luce's "Century" represented an overly optimistic missionary American spirit, at times blind to its own failings, Trump's stands for its opposite, one which is fearful, suspicious of others, anxiously hoarding its own resources, and hostile to realities which might challenge its own preconceptions. Rather than celebrating the vitality of America's political norms and the nation's ideals of inclusion, equality and opportunity--even when imperfectly achieved--Trump celebrates their disruption, while actively generating and directing lingering public resentments and fears against minorities, foreigners and real or imagined enemy elements.

Almost certainly the final blow came with the President's public attacks on old allies and key national and international institutions while embracing and endorsing old foes.

When the sad call came from Helsinki this week, it only confirmed what many had already feared. The decedent's last words were not officially recorded but observers reported hearing a disbelieving gasp: "Server? What server....? It was noted that a Do Not Resuscitate order was in effect.

- Advertisement -

Les Adler

Emeritus Professor of History

Sonoma State University

July 16, 2018

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Les Adler is professor emeritus of history in the Hutchins School of Liberal Studies at Sonoma State University. A specialist in twentieth century American history, his academic publications have dealt with America during the Cold War Era and on (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

America's Tar Baby

"Get Me Roger Stone" A Must-See Documentary

The "Bully's Pulpit"

Dancing on the Edge

Voices of America's Youth

Conversation with a Cicada

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Les Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88318

(Member since Jun 9, 2013), 1 fan, 9 articles, 10 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Article presents a longer-term historical perspective on the importance and danger of Donald Trump's complete and shocking reversal of American Foreign Policy.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 12:53:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 2 fans, 1 quicklinks, 217 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

American Financial History Digest

Colonial Incidents: Bankers went bonkers

War of 1812: Bankers went bonkers

Civil War: Bankers went bonkers

WWI: Bankers went bonkers

1929 Stock market crash: bankers committed suicide

WWII: Bankers went bonkers

WWIII: Bankers went broke, committed suicide

Donald John Trump made America Great Again.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 4:33:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 