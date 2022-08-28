No matter what top United States politicians - including President Joe Biden - say, one thing is certain. They all want a war with China. The recent provocations by Speaker Nancy Pelosi et al is evidence of this goading China into a dangerous military confrontation. But, the so-called West, led by the United States, do not want a protracted, bloody nasty war for a whole lot of unintended circumstances. Besides, a long, bloody war with China will screw up the global economy worse than the "limited military" invasion of the Ukraine by Russia. And, it will be costly for the Western economies already reeling with recessions, inflation and public anger over food prices.

So, ideally, just a small war will do, followed by a quick surrender. The Taiwan War Gambit came after China did not take the bait with the Australia/Great Britain/U.S Axis that humiliated France and created the conditions for a new nuclear region. True, the Chinese were miffed but saw through the scurrilous use of Australia as a "poisoned pawn" that would have allowed the U.S. and Great Britain, AND NATO, to come to the aid of a fellow ally. Well, that did not work.

Time for a new move. Right now, the United States is assiduously working with Australia and the UK to goad China into what they hope will be a limited war over Taiwan. By continually poking at the giant ascending power and developing nation, the ultimate aim is to force it to fire the first bullet " and then use that to paint China as the aggressive expansionist protagonist, the bully that the rest of the world must unite against and to "curtail." That's the old Russian Playbook 101 that was used in the Ukraine/Russia war where it's so far failed - monumentally. Six months on the Ukraine for all its bluster is a badly damaged nation facing the horrors of a bleak and dangerous winter season.

But back to the Chinese Gambit and the American Bull in the China shop. To prepare this presumably "limited, short duration war," the Western Axis in the scheme have teamed up. But unlike the so-called "coalition of the willing" in the lead up to the Iraq War, the US is pushing for another military misadventure, this time through a coalition of the bullied and coerced.

Parking warships on China's doorstep

Holding Naval sailing regattas in the Taiwan Straits

Landing senior US officials on Taiwanese soil in military planes

Creating an artificial "Taiwanese air space" zone and falsely alleging "incursions" or "violations" of it

Secretly providing military trainers on the island while lying about it

Inviting Taiwan to a summit on democracy as if it were a nation

And numerous other military and diplomatic departures from status quo agreements

Next, the media is painting and promoting China's entirely predictable responses that it "will not stand for attempts to promote Taiwan independence" as evidence of shocking new acts of "increasing aggression," while the blunt facts and truth are that they are the same statements China has issued for decades, often in virtually the same language.

The media is also pushing dangerous and inflammatory exaggerations and deliberate misinformation about the "death of Hong Kong", the "genocide of Xinjiang", the "imminent invasion of Australia" and so on. This is a deliberate destabilization campaign against China aimed at setting the country's development and positioning in the world back a few decades to revitalize and energize a waning Pax Americana. At its core Western nations fully understand that Asia will soon be the center of global economic power - with China as the lead nation. This flawed thinking cannot halt what has already started and nothing will stop that process from happening.

The desperate goading of China to make a "mistake" and give the West the excuse it needs to cause mayhem in the region has to be done NOW. That's because the clock is running out . With every passing day the potential for the United States and the West to dominate and control Asia become even more remote. The other socio-cultural issue is that China is NOT white, anglo-saxon American or European nation. Nor is the rest of Asia. And that has the West worried about its historical notion of entitlement, superiority and supremacy.

Moreover, the outgoing world leaders need the incoming new powers to know their place in the "International Rules-Based Order" under the stewardship of the white European and American creators of these rules. For them, Western liberal democracy must retain its primacy, and Asia's consultative democracies must be dismissed as "autocracies", or "authoritarian"/"totalitarian" regimes.

Creating the dishonest and fake narratives about "independence" in the region and how the West is supporting "democracy" clearly is not working after all the billions of dollars doled out and poured into "pro-democracy movements." Nor will the old Russian-style arms race work. An arms race would eventually be won by China, which is on its way to being richer and stronger than America. And the economic costs could be crippling, seriously stressing the US economy, the ultimate source of America's military strength.

To sum up: China must be provoked into initiating any escalation of the Taiwan conflict, so that it will always appear the aggressor. And there's the disrespect and "any means to an end" program to isolate China and stop the rise of Asia. In any conflict over Taiwan the west is banking on China to strike as indiscriminately as possible - killing thousands of innocent people. This strategy is intended to whip up international anger against China - like Russia - that is a necessary condition to win the war. So, in other words, the huge death toll of Taiwan's citizens (the "collateral damage") would be a major public relations coup for the US and the West.

Finally, the NATO expansionist play book can be used against China in the form of gradual, incremental expansions. It was this strategy that goaded Russia to attack the Ukraine. Such tactics avoid rapid escalation and mute opposition from adversaries and allies alike, as complaints can be ridiculed, and the response from opponents denounced as disproportionate.

Here in the United States BOTH Democrats and Republicans have bought into the anti-China agenda. China as "Enemy Number One" is now a bipartisan reality. And sadly, BOTH political parties - two faces of the one Corporate Party - have forgotten, maybe conveniently, the self-righteous militaristic strutting that led to lengthy disastrous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.