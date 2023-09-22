The American Brand of Right-Wing Nationalism has Infected the World

Nationalism in the past 10 years has been on the rise with isolationism and xenophobia now being accepted as a normal part of political discourse. While the undertones of this could be seen for decades prior to the 2010s, this new boisterous unapologetic version can be linked to the rise of the Trump wing of the Republican party. To paraphrase the old election-night phrase, as America goes, so goes the world ('as Ohio goes, so goes the nation').

January 2009, President Barack Obama's inauguration seemed to be a signal to the country and the world that the left and progress in America was here to stay. During the subsequent 8 years of the Obama administration, something went gravely wrong. Whether it was the times, or that the administration truly did leave behind those that it vowed to support, the country ideologically regressed. Commentators and experts have debated this for years and will continue to for decades to come, but the fact remains true, something during the time of the Obama administration helped to facilitate the rise of right-wing nationalism.

The inauguration of the Trump administration was a dark day in American and world history, and it wasn't because Trump's inauguration crowd was smaller than Obama's. In that Republican primary and the subsequent 4 years, nationalism, xenophobia, fear and hate became normalized. Disinformation became mainstream and much of the country that was searching for a semblance of opportunity and prosperity fell victim to the lies that became standard in the Republican party. Dressing up economic progress (tax breaks for the rich) as a cultural crusade for the working class, allowed them to retain prominence as they moved on to lame cultural issues that are now the cornerstone of Republican politics.

As much of the world looks towards America, often reluctantly or unknowingly, for leadership, the rhetoric of the given administration often feeds into the populations of other countries and inevitably into leadership of the ideological parallel. European politics has fallen into the same trap set by the Right in America, with nearly identical speech of anti-immigration, tirades against schooling and flirting with fascism from a bygone era. The right infected global democratic politics.

Europe has seen some of the most grave impacts of the expansion of this brand of nationalist politics. While it can be debated how much of an influence this style of American politics had on Brexit, it occurred simultaneously to the rise of Trump. Inherent disinformation ran rampant through the Tory campaign in the countryside, influencing votes of the most vulnerable populations. English nationalism became the cornerstone of the campaign, proclaiming the island was something 'special' and unique from those Europeans on the other side of the English Channel. The result has been near constant economic turmoil in the UK and the 2020 trade agreement with the EU has done little to stop the economic bleeding. And unfortunately the disinformation from the English right has hurt those that they said the referendum would help and may result in the break up of the United Kingdom as we know it.

In continental Europe the trend is the same, with Marine Le Pen continuing to lurk in the background of French politics. She has copied the Republican playbook with constant anti-immigration speeches and a call for near-blatant racist policies. Elsewhere, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil (known as the Trump of South America) lost his election in 2022. He went on to claim election fraud and ultimately rally his supporters to conduct a Brazilian January 6th, now known as the 2023 Brazilian Congress Attack.

The most reprehensible of these nationalist political moves of the right is the normalization of cozying up to dictators. The most publicized was the attempt at normalizing relations with North Korea, which has a known track record of inhumane governing practices in oppression and persecution of their population. While Europe has yet to fully go down this avenue, it could be the direction if we continue to condone this type of politics.

The US is not solely responsible for the rise of right-wing nationalism around the world, although it has shown that a whirlwind of radical disinformation combined with right-wing grievances can be a blueprint for success. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the US, in particular those on the right, to change paths and inform responsibly.

The world is at a precarious point in which right-wing violence is on the rise. The acceptance of right-wing nationalists and authoritarian leaders at the table will only lead us in the direction of more radicalism and continue to put the most vulnerable populations at risk. There should be a reckoning for leaders on the right of the grave reality of their actions not just at home but abroad.