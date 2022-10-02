The American-Born Conservative T. S. Eliot (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) October 2, 2022: The recently victorious Italian hard-right politician Giorgia Meloni (born in 1977) is a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy novels The Hobbitt (1937) and The Lord of the Rings (1954, 1954, 1955) -- as are many of her supporters - reports Jason Horowitz in the article "Hobbits and the Hard Right: How Fantasy Inspires Italy's Potential New Leader" (dated September 21, 2022) in the New York Times.

Of course, movie versions of Tolkien's fantasy novels are enormously popular in the United States. Consequently, we Americans today should worry that Meloni's victory in Italy's recent elections could now inspire a hard-right conservative American to succeed the erratic Republican President Donald Trump, as columnist Thomas B. Edsall discusses in his column "Seven Years of Trump Has the Right Wing Taking the Long View" (dated September 28, 2022) in the New York Times.

Now, for the postwar disillusioned American conservatives, Russell Kirk's 1953 book The Conservative Mind: From Burke to Eliot (7th ed., 1986) helped them forge the then-emerging movement of conservatism in the United States. Kirk (1918-1994) is also the author of the accessible book The Roots of American Order (1974; 4th ed., 2003).

However, today's disillusioned American conservatives do not have to read Kirk to learn about the American-born conservative Thomas Stearns Eliot (1888-1965), because they can now read Robert Crawford's two-volume biography of Eliot instead: (1) Young Eliot: From St. Louis to "The Waste Land" (2015) and (2) Eliot After "The Waste Land" - both published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. In addition, to pondering Eliot's celebrated poem of desolation and disillusionment The Waste Land (1922), in volume I of The Poems of T. S. Eliot, edited by Christopher Ricks and Jim McCue (2015, pp. 53-77) and his later Christian creative works, today's disillusioned Americans can also read Eliot-the-prose stylist collected prose works in the eight volumes of The Complete Prose of T. S. Eliot, edited by Ronald Schuchard and others (2021) - including Eliot's celebrated 1919 essay "Tradition and the Individual Talent" (volume 2, pp. 105-114).

Because OEN readers are themselves progressives and liberals, they should nevertheless be interested in helping their fellow Americans of a conservative bent avoid the kind of hard-right turn that Edsall and others refer to as illiberalism - perhaps by reading about the American-born Thomas Stearns Eliot and also by reading Eliot's own works.

Now, in Crawford's "Acknowledgements" in his 2015 book Young Eliot: From St. Louis to "The Waste Land" (pp. ix-xii), he says, "I went to Balliol College, Oxford, to write a doctoral thesis on Eliot. Only one supervisor was willing to take me on. To Richard Ellmann [1918-1987], I owe debts that cannot be repaid" (p. ix).

In Crawford's "Introduction" in his 2015 book about Eliot (pp. 1-10),he says, "When I first wrote on Eliot in the 1980s, my doctoral supervisor, Richard Ellmann, told me that Valerie [Fletcher] Eliot [1929-2012; married Eliot in 1957] had discussed the idea of his writing her husband's life. Eventually, Ellmann, a great biographer from a Jewish background, who had already authored a substantial account of Eliot for the Dictionary of National Biography, decided he did not want to go ahead. He told me that, though he had huge admiration for Eliot's work, he was put off by an anti-Semitic streak he discerned there" (p. 4).

In Crawford's new 2022 book Eliot After "The Waste Land" (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), he lists (pp. 492-493) Valerie Eliot as the senior editor of each of the nine volumes of The Letters of T. S. Eliot published in London by Faber & Faber between 2009 and 2021.

In Crawford's new 2022 book about Eliot, he says, "Dividing his criticism into three period-based groupings - in essence, early, middle, and late - he dispensed revised versions of earlier pronouncements" 'I am strongly in favor of the maintenance of the monarchy in all countries which have a monarchy; as for Classicism and Romanticism, I find that the terms have no longer the importance to me that they once had'" (pp. 471-472).

Digression: The recent death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022; reigned 1952-2022) show that the monarchy persists to this day in the United Kingdom. In Crawford's new 2022 book about Eliot, he mentions young Princess Elizabeth (p. 368) and then young Queen Elizabeth (p. 439). End of digression.

In Crawford's "Introduction" in his new 2022 book, he also says, "Like its predecessor, this book presents a close-grained, intimate portrait of a man" (p. 2). Because he is so meticulous in both his 2015 book and his new 2022 book, I should point out that each book comes equipped with a detailed index. In the "Index" of his 2015 book (pp. 479-493), compiled by Marian Aird (p. x), there is a sub-entry under Eliot's name titled "Health" (p. 484). Similarly, in the remarkably detailed "Index" of his new 2022 book (pp. 565-609), compiled by Vicki Robinson (p. 490), there is a sub-entry under Eliot's name titled "health problems" (p. 580). Over the years, Eliot had more than his fair share of health problems. But these health sub-entries also show the level of meticulous detail that Crawford weaves into these two volumes.

In Crawford's new 2022 book about Eliot, he mentions Kirk's 1953 book The Conservative Mind: From Burke to Eliot in passing (p. 443). Even though Crawford also mentions other conservatives in England with whom Eliot conversed regularly (e.g., Christopher Dawson; for specific page references, see the entry on the Moot in the "Index" [p. 597]), Crawford does not mention the contemporary conservative English academics the Roman Catholic J. R. R. Tolkien (1892-1973) or the Anglican C. S. Lewis (1898-1963), some of whose writings still attract readers today (such as Giorgi Meloni and her followers in Italy, mentioned above).

Now, Crawford (born in 1959) first published about Eliot in his 1987 book The Savage and the City in the Work of T. S. Eliot. In Crawford's 2015 book about Eliot, he quotes a somewhat lengthy passage from a 1919 review by Eliot of an anthology of Native American chants (p. 338). Crawford says, "More than once in this piece Tom links 'the poet and the anthropologist,' but he also connects poet and 'savage'" (p. 338).

In part of the somewhat lengthy quotation from Eliot's 1919 review, Eliot says, "The maxim, Return to the sources, is a good one. More intelligibly put, it is that the poet should know everything that has been accomplished in poetry (accomplished, not merely produced) since its beginnings - in order to know what he is doing himself. He should be aware of all the metamorphoses of poetry that illustrate the stratifications of history that cover savagery. For the artist is, in an impersonal sense, the most conscious of men; he is therefore the most and the least civilized and civilizable; he is the most competent to understand both civilized and primitive" (quoted on p. 338).

