

(Image by Sylvain Lamoureux) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

What has happened is that society has gotten, I'm going to say it, STUPID. Fortunately for some, technology for 'smart' gadgetry is running rampant and it can help organize your life; click 'accept' here and accept the fear of losing it along with the personal connection to others which you so crave yet can't really find the right app. People will usually buy the next flashy, digital, larger whatever, and stare at it in wonder all the while confusing it for innovation and 'evolution'. Swipe swipe, drool.

Possible causes for this are education (or lack there of) and as we have seen it politicized, it offers obedience training rather than questioning and discovering. There is little hope in that venue at the moment until the ideas are free to return. And total bombardment of the senses (or media mind control) everywhere of what to buy, how to look, what cool is and my favorite; the measure of success. Success cannot be measured in monetary terms as judged by others. It is the betterment of ones self with respect to global impact (and no it is not a global warming (is it still called that?) thing) and a self respect, which demands a better NOW for everyone. Let's face it, the 'causes' are endless and all lead to the acquiescence to the now which is false at an individual level.

- Advertisement -

'The moral imperative of life is to live a life that detracts not at all from the lives available to those who will follow us into this world."- Don Robertson, The American Philosopher

- Advertisement -

"What a man believes upon grossly insufficient evidence is an index into his desires -- desires of which he himself is often unconscious. If a man is offered a fact which goes against his instincts, he will scrutinize it closely, and unless the evidence is overwhelming, he will refuse to believe it. If, on the other hand, he is offered something which affords a reason for acting in accordance to his instincts, he will accept it even on the slightest evidence. The origin of myths is explained in this way."-- Bertrand Russell, Roads to Freedom

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2