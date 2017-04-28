Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

The Age of Stupidity - I Know Nothing

By       Message Sylvain Lamoureux     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/28/17

Author 61395
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

(Image by Sylvain Lamoureux)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

What has happened is that society has gotten, I'm going to say it, STUPID. Fortunately for some, technology for 'smart' gadgetry is running rampant and it can help organize your life; click 'accept' here and accept the fear of losing it along with the personal connection to others which you so crave yet can't really find the right app. People will usually buy the next flashy, digital, larger whatever, and stare at it in wonder all the while confusing it for innovation and 'evolution'. Swipe swipe, drool.

Possible causes for this are education (or lack there of) and as we have seen it politicized, it offers obedience training rather than questioning and discovering. There is little hope in that venue at the moment until the ideas are free to return. And total bombardment of the senses (or media mind control) everywhere of what to buy, how to look, what cool is and my favorite; the measure of success. Success cannot be measured in monetary terms as judged by others. It is the betterment of ones self with respect to global impact (and no it is not a global warming (is it still called that?) thing) and a self respect, which demands a better NOW for everyone. Let's face it, the 'causes' are endless and all lead to the acquiescence to the now which is false at an individual level.

- Advertisement -

'The moral imperative of life is to live a life that detracts not at all from the lives available to those who will follow us into this world."- Don Robertson, The American Philosopher

What I get from that is that we are short sighted and seem to live with little regard for those which will follow. That our vision should not be about the next 5 or even 25 years, but beyond that, a thousand years or more. At this point in time, the only innovation that is created is something that will make the masses spend more and more in a continual loop of consume and throw away. The next flashy gadget or reaaaaalllllyyyyy sharp T.V. (stunned) is just around the corner or perhaps a watch which controls your drone while live streaming to social media is more your style. Sign up, click 'accept' and enjoy the ride as we really mess with your minds and spy on everything you do.

Our system of life though, dictates that we live quarter to quarter; the financial quarter. Where is all this money in the world going? It seems to me that there is a huge detraction of present lives being affected every day, let alone the future. How can there be a future when most cannot even see the present. What a waste of energies.

I'm a House What? Is that what our 40 hour a week enslavement is working towards these days? Feeding a system that is waaaaayyyy past it's term (keep flogging that dead horse)? It has gotten downright ... what's that word? Oh yeah STUPID! Why are we still playing this game when there are plenty of resources for everyone? It's the greed that begins at the top that is the problem. Sorry, it doesn't stop there, it seeps down, and the roots have taken a very good hold. In case yawl hadn't noticed, we are in the middle of a large money grab (land too). Parts of this post are 10 years old and nothing has changed.

Now the governments, at local levels, have begun to mark their territory and show the 'citizenry' who is boss. A by-law here and overstepping of grounds there and a 'normalization' from town to rural in their application. "We won't raise your taxes" - instead they raise the 'evaluation' assessment which increases the taxes. All while the people complain yet do nothing but accept it as 'that's just the way it is' as they borrow against the new evaluated price and embrace their servitude.

- Advertisement -
Controls are Tightening

Have you noticed how 'traveling' is starting to be a pain in the ar*e? Just getting 'permission' to leave or enter your country of birth can be a chore for some? Are we no longer 'free' to travel? Did I miss the memo?

Have you noticed that protesting is going the way of the unions? The death of cheered on by the armchair populous which critiques and is indignant that the 'rabble' is 'unhappy'. So many opinions based upon nothing but soundbites attained while sitting in front of one's television. Accept and move on, after all, I went to school and worked until pension, life's not all that bad; buck up little camper. Search 'protest police' and get the picture. Their hosing, spraying, gassing, kettling and beating you for your own good.

So many more controls are happening on a global level. Same sorts of things are happening all over the 'western' world as municipalities begin to clamp down and show their strength. As populations are trained to 'obey' and where waving soldiers drive by in their toys of WAR. All this paid for by the people themselves; forever paying for their indoctrination into slavery - well at least they 'OWN' that.

"What a man believes upon grossly insufficient evidence is an index into his desires -- desires of which he himself is often unconscious. If a man is offered a fact which goes against his instincts, he will scrutinize it closely, and unless the evidence is overwhelming, he will refuse to believe it. If, on the other hand, he is offered something which affords a reason for acting in accordance to his instincts, he will accept it even on the slightest evidence. The origin of myths is explained in this way."-- Bertrand Russell, Roads to Freedom

I need to remember this quote more often as I am faced with the Arrogance of Ignorance of people defending their own indoctrination and slavery. Defending the most 'advanced' nation in history, waging wars on the least for whatever reasons are fashionable to you. The only thing government cares about is continuity of government.

Divide And Conquer

Ringing any bells for anyone? The citizenry happily divide themselves into preexisting labels such as left/right, anti/pro, this 'ist/ist' and that 'ism/ism' (insert labels here).

- Advertisement -
Now here is a concept that does work. Basically you're the minority of the planet, but you want the majority to think your way. Well then why not divide and conquer? Fear is an excellent weapon here as you can make people be afraid of ... anything really, even themselves. Make them afraid of each other, make them compete with each other. Make them so xenophobic that if the world was falling apart and their neighbor came by for help, that they would be too afraid to let them in (zombies anyone). Ding. Now keep plastering images of "good 'ol" something (don't forget the flag). Trust the product, trust the company, thrust the experts, true the government, trust US. Ding, ding, ding.

The only 'unity' I see is that of the LIE. Their belief in and defense of the lies which they must believe are true in order to make their lives REAL. The security, property, borders, competition, resources, ownership, all of it - LIES. And the notion that it can be 'fixed' from within with a little tweak here and an 'honest' politician there are the self induced delusions which feed these lies.

Be Your Leader

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

https://syllamo.blogspot.ca/

I am simply a man which wants to think but is thwarted at every turn.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

You Scare Me

Where Did The Orgasm Go?

The Arrogance of Ignorance

You Don't Need a Leader -- Lead Yourself

The 1% - Why Do We Insist On Lying To Ourselves?

NWO Manifesto - Condensed Version

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Peter Sepall

Become a Fan
Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 228 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Always a pleasure to read a concisely poignant article. One can always detect intelligence by its bold attempt to make clear sense rather than find cover in confusing blather.

Stupidity is not ignorance which is a lack of information that can be remedied with education; it is willful ignorance which is just another way of describing belief that exists primarily because the person wants to believe regardless of the facts. It is the first step in psychosis, the making of such a radical break with reality that one becomes obviously dysfunctional to anyone who is not psychotic. For most people it does not go beyond a state of systemic self-delusion, but that just means that the condition can hide among the many and varied delusions of the herd.

The human race needs to enter a new era where we begin to address our own cognitive limitations and the propensities they generate for self destruction. We are like primitives playing with newly discovered fire blissfully unaware of the fact that we are capable of burning ourselves alive, and just like any other time in our history we might be up to facing our existential challenges or we may not.

Now that we have covered the entire planet there is a new horizon and it is not space it is ourselves.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:15:39 PM

Author 36494
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Sylvain Lamoureux

Become a Fan
Author 61395

(Member since Mar 12, 2011), 2 fans, 11 articles, 22 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Peter Sepall:   New Content

Equally refreshing to read such and intelligent and concise comment - THANK YOU!

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:37:21 PM

Author 36494
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Thomas Riggins

Become a Fan
Author 72810

(Member since Oct 18, 2011), 5 fans, 86 articles, 1 quicklinks, 119 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What's the source of the Einstein quote? it doesn't feel "Einsteinish" more like a quote attributed to Einstein from someone else but not actually to be found in anything he wrote or publicly pronounced. Maybe it's an example of the Age of Stupidity -- believing something with insufficient evidence. There are lots of "quotes" on the internet that were never made by the person to whom they were attributed -- but what do we expect in the Age of Stupidity?


Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 3:50:22 PM

Author 36494
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 