The 99% Citizen Memorial

When young he served in the Conservation Camps before the infantry

He had scant a childhood, sweating on the farm until endless military

The 89th Division taught him to obey, so he blended in, and learned a trade

He embarked in New York in a Liberty Ship to Germany

He read Stars and Stripes and felt afraid despite the medals

The glory gave him narcolepsy, frozen feet, combat fatigue and shrapnel

After the war, the Corporate white suits claimed compensation

ITT, IBM, Ford...like Henry Ford awarded Hitler's Eagle and demanded indemnification

The Census Bureau plugged him out

As a random selection from their database

The notes show that he never asked for help

Not from his relatives and certainly not from a social case

When his mother-in-law's house burned, he rebuilt by grace

A better house on the from place

When she passed away, she left it for her son, a cesspit.

The fields of data revealed the officials to admit

Next Page  1  |  2

 

www.biskeborn.com
Mark Biskeborn is a novelist: Mojave Winds, A Sufi's Ghost, Mexican Trade. Short Stories: California & Beyond. Poetry & Essays. For more details: www.biskeborn.com
 

