When young he served in the Conservation Camps before the infantry
He had scant a childhood, sweating on the farm until endless military
The 89th Division taught him to obey, so he blended in, and learned a trade
He embarked in New York in a Liberty Ship to Germany
He read Stars and Stripes and felt afraid despite the medals
The glory gave him narcolepsy, frozen feet, combat fatigue and shrapnel
After the war, the Corporate white suits claimed compensation
ITT, IBM, Ford...like Henry Ford awarded Hitler's Eagle and demanded indemnification
The Census Bureau plugged him out
As a random selection from their database
The notes show that he never asked for help
Not from his relatives and certainly not from a social case
When his mother-in-law's house burned, he rebuilt by grace
A better house on the from place
When she passed away, she left it for her son, a cesspit.
The fields of data revealed the officials to admit