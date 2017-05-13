- Advertisement -

As we slowly enter the second quarter of 2017, it becomes increasingly apparent that the trend of solo business endeavors is growing. The generation of millennials now makes up for the major portion of the up-and-coming workforce, and they are eager to take on the challenges of entrepreneurship in various fields.

Based on the dominant trends in the world, if you are looking to join the ranks of small-business startups during this year, these ten areas seem to be the go-to opportunities for greatest success.

With the rise of the digital age comes a greater need for creative minds to help companies and individuals to connect with their younger audience. While there are already numerous consultancies offering Facebook or Twitter guidance, other social networks offer more chances to grow.

Instagram, Snapchat or Pinterest seem to be on the list of highly sought-after platforms, with more people joining every day, so it becomes all the more important for companies to be present in those realms, as well.

An increasing number of health-conscious individuals has led to a greater demand for eco-friendly, all-natural beauty products, ranging from skincare and hair care to makeup. If you have a flair for creating innovative healthy formulas for cosmetic products, you're living in the perfect era.

Locally grown ingredients and sustainably gathered elements constitute a significant segment of this industry, so if you have access to a self-sustainable, environmentally friendly manufacturing cycle, you will likely make a name for yourself quickly.

Much like the previous years need for all types of IT technicians and programmers, this year will be marked by a boost in creating an appealing online presence. Every product and service now aims to become available via the internet, and being noticeably different from hundreds of similar if not the same offers, theirs has to stand out.

This is where original website developers step in -- if you have the knowledge and the skills to create unique, fast-loading, well-ranked sites, this is your turf.

Whether you prefer the existing platforms such as Amazon or eBay, or building your personal website with the sole purpose to sell, the single most lucrative business of the future is certainly making your product or service available online to customers worldwide.

Anything from handcrafted jewelry, designer clothing, unique or vintage items, to selling your knowledge by teaching, organizing workshops and seminars online, the World Wide Web is brimming with business opportunities related to shopping.

You can stick to the old-fashioned vending form via a food truck or a brick-and-mortar store, you can make the delicious goods at home and sell them online in partnership with a courier service, or you can mix and match.

In the same way, health awareness has moved to the organic arena in the beauty industry; people seem to crave healthy, organic, sustainably grown foods. Traditional, eclectic tastes or your original fusion of new flavors will be welcome; just make sure you target the right audience and make your name known in the right circles.

If you have a way with words and you've always enjoyed writing, the market for ghostwriters and freelance bloggers is only going to skyrocket in the upcoming period. E-books, manuals, articles, research papers, essays, fictional stories, blogs, you name it; it's all getting much more popular.

The options range from profiles on legitimate platforms such as Upwork or Elance, while you can also reach out directly to websites that are open to collaboration and sometimes are willing to share your biography on their site.

Is working with people and throwing exquisite parties your forte? Then feel free to explore your options as an event planner and even form your LLC company for the sake of simplified bureaucracy and tax flexibility, among other perks of this type of operating a business.

With your skills and an established reputation as a legitimate business, you will have greater chances of being hired for more than word-of-mouth, which will be especially important in the first years of your business's existence, while the surge of networking events will only add to your chances for success.

