That UN Vote: "How are the mighty fallen"

By James Wall

Headlined to H2 12/22/17

From Wallwritings


(Image by UN Screen Grab)   Permission   Details   DMCA
For those keeping score on the Trump Administration versus the United Nations, the final vote on the Status of Jerusalem resolution is recorded above.

The official count was 128 to 9 against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and his pledge to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. Thirty-three members of the UN General Assembly abstained.

On Thursday, the day of the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was busy dedicating a hospital in the coastal city of Ashdod. He responded to the UN vote pretty much the way former Judge Roy Moore responded to his recent defeat in Alabama's election for a U.S. Senate seat. He rejected it.

Prior to the vote which rejected the U.S. President's "gift" of Jerusalem to Israel, the U.S. Representative to the UN, Nikki Haley (below), warned nations that votes against the U.S. would be remembered. She added, "We will take names," sounding more like a Mafia Don than a diplomat...

From youtube.com: Nikki Haley {MID-213961}
Nikki Haley
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fox News)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The New York Times reported that Raid Malki, the Palestinian foreign minister, had a more civil response:

"History records names, it remembers names -- the names of those who stand by what is right and the names of those who speak falsehood. Today we are seekers of rights and peace."

He added that the Palestinians "will not be threatened," and that the United States had insisted on "ignoring the dangerous repercussions of its decision."

Ha'aretz reported on Netanyahy's reaction to the vote:

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that 'Israel completely rejects this preposterous resolution,' responding minutes after the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

"In a major diplomatic blow to Israel and Trump, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, with 128 member states voting in favor of the resolution and a mere nine voting against it.

"'Jerusalem is our capital, always was and always will be. But I do appreciate the fact that a growing number of countries refuse to participate in this theater of the absurd,' Netanyahu charged in a live Facebook video."

The Times also notes that the UN vote "deepened Mr. Trump's isolation over the issue." It also "threatened to alienate Arab allies of the United States and may have further complicated prospects for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

As for the impact of the vote on the U.S., the Times concludes: "The overwhelming rejection of the American shift of position on Jerusalem, on the world's biggest diplomatic stage, was a setback for a president who is still looking for a major foreign achievement after nearly a year on the job.

James Wall served as a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois, from 1999 through 2017. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


  New Content

And, for the 36th time, Canada abstained from the vote. Makes my blood boil the way my country professes to be a "peace nation", while quietly supporting the U.S. War Machine behind our backs.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 4:32:57 PM

Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


  New Content

At least the US can't pretend anymore to be an "honest broker".

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:41:34 PM

Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


  New Content

The U.S. long ago abandoned the rule of law and declared itself the world's ruler. It does not practice diplomacy. It behaves as the school yard bully. It is dishonest. It supports the world's worst dictators and pretends to "spread democracy". Hypocrisy is the essence of its character. It is truly embarrassing to be a U.S. citizen.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:35:27 PM

PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content

The US pays the largest share by country of the UN's peacekeeping and general budgets by a considerable margin and feels entitled to give it its marching orders. When US military might is no longer able to force other countries to accept US dollars and prevent other currencies (*COUGH* the Chinese yuan) from supplanting the dollar as the world's leading reserve and trading currency -- and we appear to be reaching that point -- the US's relative economic clout (and its UN contribution) will fall, and it will no longer be able to dictate policy to the UN or to its current allies. For much of the world, it will be a welcome relief (although who's to say the Chinese will behave any less imperiously?). For most Americans, it will be like living in impoverished post-WWII Britain after the Empire fell apart, except that we won't have free healthcare, cheap education, or a serviceable railway system.

Biggest surprise? The UK voted against the US ... I'm guessing in order to deprive Jeremy Corbyn of a talking point in the next elections.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 6:41:08 PM

Indent
Jim Thomas

Become a Fan
Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Reply to PCM: New Content

The 7 that voted with the U.S. and Israel are dictatorships completely under the control of the U.S. Palau has been described in commentary to vote on a similar issue (the U.S. in almost complete isolation) as a "rock pretending to be an island". No major democratic country (excluding Israel for obvious reasons) voted with the U.S.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 7:09:59 PM

IndentIndent
Eddy Schmid

Become a Fan
Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to Jim Thomas: New Content
Israel, is NOT a Democratic country, never has been, and never will be.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 4:01:45 AM

Indent
Eddy Schmid

Become a Fan
Author 638

(Member since Apr 11, 2006)


Reply to PCM: New Content

Quote, " (although who's to say the Chinese will behave any less imperiously?)." Unquote.

It's rather funny, that the above quote always seems to get included whenever U.S. Hegemony is discussed. It's almost as if every human on earth, has the same mindset as the Americans. Weird. China has not subjugated or invaded other nations. (Tibet excluded, similar claims as Crimea with the Russians)

China is not building military bases all over the World to ensure the inhabitents of those occupied countries adhere to the demands of their new masters.

China does not threaten nations with oblivian, nor does it threaten nations withdrawal of funding support if said nations don't support it in the U.N.

China does not call it'self the World Policeman, which the U.S. claims title to on it's own.

Chinese have always through out history relied on TRADE, whilst the U.S. has relied on subjugation and war. That's the facts.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 4:00:40 AM

