That Time Trump's Iran Advisor Threatened To Murder An Official's Children To Start The Iraq War

John Bolton

If you've been wondering why you're seeing John Bolton's carrion-soaked mustache on screen more than usual lately, it's because things are escalating further with Iran.

President Trump's National Security Adviser has been on a whirlwind media tour helping the imperial propaganda machine manufacture support for the latest round of crushing sanctions that have now gone into effect against the Islamic Republic. Bolton has been a busy little bee, smearing and deceiving and manipulating the narrative to ensure that we all know the unrest and violence that may be about to erupt in Tehran is totally, totally organic and not at all the result of the CIA covert operations that have been implemented there.

Throughout his appearances on such outlets as Fox News, Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN's The Lead, and Conservative Review, Bolton has been repeating the blatantly false talking point that Iran is somehow uniquely egregious in the Middle East in its support for terrorist factions, calling it the "world's central banker for international terrorism."

Since we're seeing so much John Bolton and so much talk of terrorists, I think this would be a good opportunity to remind everyone of the time John Bolton threatened to murder the children of a UN official in order to deceive the world into consenting to the Iraq war which killed a million people.

Jose' Bustani was the director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in early 2002, during which time The Intercept reports he came under fire for having too much success in diplomacy with the Iraqi government, which undermined the case for an invasion. So Bolton attempted to scare him off.

From The Intercept:

"Cheney wants you out," Bustani recalled Bolton saying, referring to the then-vice president of the United States. "We can't accept your management style." - Advertisement - Bolton continued, according to Bustani's recollections: "You have 24 hours to leave the organization, and if you don't comply with this decision by Washington, we have ways to retaliate against you."

