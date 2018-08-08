 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

That Time Trump's Iran Advisor Threatened To Murder An Official's Children To Start The Iraq War

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/8/18

Author 509347
Become a Fan
  (13 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

From flickr.com: John Bolton {MID-307760}
John Bolton
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

If you've been wondering why you're seeing John Bolton's carrion-soaked mustache on screen more than usual lately, it's because things are escalating further with Iran.

President Trump's National Security Adviser has been on a whirlwind media tour helping the imperial propaganda machine manufacture support for the latest round of crushing sanctions that have now gone into effect against the Islamic Republic. Bolton has been a busy little bee, smearing and deceiving and manipulating the narrative to ensure that we all know the unrest and violence that may be about to erupt in Tehran is totally, totally organic and not at all the result of the CIA covert operations that have been implemented there.

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!

- Advertisement -

-- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

Read the last sentence very carefully. This is as close to a public admission one can expect from Pompeo that the Trump Admin is actively engaged in destabilizing Iran. https://t.co/qnUcyjcK8Z

-- Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 7, 2018

- Advertisement -

Throughout his appearances on such outlets as Fox News, Fox Business, Fox & Friends, CNN's The Lead, and Conservative Review, Bolton has been repeating the blatantly false talking point that Iran is somehow uniquely egregious in the Middle East in its support for terrorist factions, calling it the "world's central banker for international terrorism."

Since we're seeing so much John Bolton and so much talk of terrorists, I think this would be a good opportunity to remind everyone of the time John Bolton threatened to murder the children of a UN official in order to deceive the world into consenting to the Iraq war which killed a million people.

Jose' Bustani was the director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in early 2002, during which time The Intercept reports he came under fire for having too much success in diplomacy with the Iraqi government, which undermined the case for an invasion. So Bolton attempted to scare him off.

From The Intercept:

"Cheney wants you out," Bustani recalled Bolton saying, referring to the then-vice president of the United States. "We can't accept your management style."

- Advertisement -

Bolton continued, according to Bustani's recollections: "You have 24 hours to leave the organization, and if you don't comply with this decision by Washington, we have ways to retaliate against you."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Bernie Keeps Promoting The New Cold War, And Yes, We Need To Talk About It

Revolution Is Racist. Populism Is Sexist. Economic Justice Is Homophobic.

In Refusing To Defend Assange, Mainstream Media Exposes Its True Nature

America Celebrates Lateral Move From Monarchy To Corporate Rule

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 215 articles, 3361 quicklinks, 14781 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have long thought and felt this way about Bolton. I was shocked to see him back in view of the public. Caitlin is of course 100% correct. Profoundly disturbing that this sicko will actually be taken seriously by anyone calling themselves "human."

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 5:02:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 12 fans, 3 quicklinks, 1273 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Actually, it's:

[A]nyone who babbles about any issue that has a significant impact on billionaire/corporate/conglomerate profits isn't arguing based on principle, but based on something their television told them to believe and regurgitate.
So far as I can see, that holds absolutely true for the US and the UK and is becoming increasingly true in France.

As for psychopathic warmongering, US foreign and military policy is driven by: (1) the US military-industrial complex's thirst for ever-increasing revenue and profits; (2) the US oil industry's desire to control all available sources of oil; and (3) Wall Street's need to prop up the grossly overvalued US dollar as the world's leading reserve and trading currency, by maintaining the petrodollar. If NATO is a goldmine for the US military-industrial complex, as military analyst Brian Cloughley convincingly argues here, then war with Iran would be a freakin' bonanza. And after a "victory," we could exert control over their oil. And make them sell it for US dollars...

PS: By the way, I genuinely feel that Hannibal Lecter was less of a sociopath than John Bolton. Lecter had a moral code and it was less pathological than Bolton's.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 5:57:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 215 articles, 3361 quicklinks, 14781 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to PCM:   New Content

Amen to your P.S.! Lecter was a nice guy, relatively speaking.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018 at 7:08:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 