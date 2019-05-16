 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/16/19

That Time John Bolton Said It's Good To Lie About War

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   10 comments
Author 509347
Message Caitlin Johnstone
Become a Fan
  (30 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Caitlin Johnstone Website

John Bolton, Donald Trump's outspoken National Security Adviser.
John Bolton, Donald Trump's outspoken National Security Adviser.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ITV News)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Journalist Whitney Webb recently tweeted a 2010 video clip I'd never seen before featuring US National Security Adviser John Bolton defending the use of deception in advancing military agendas, which highlights something we should all be paying attention to as Trump administration foreign policy becomes increasingly Boltonized.

On a December 2010 episode of Fox News' Freedom Watch, Bolton and the show's host Andrew Napolitano were debating about recent WikiLeaks publications, and naturally the subject of government secrecy came up.

"Now I want to make the case for secrecy in government when it comes to the conduct of national security affairs, and possibly for deception where that's appropriate," Bolton said. "You know Winston Churchill said during World War Two that in wartime, truth is so important it should be surrounded by a bodyguard of lies."

- Advertisement -

"Do you really believe that?" asked an incredulous Napolitano.

"Absolutely," Bolton replied.

- Advertisement -

"You would lie in order to preserve the truth?"

"If I had to say something I knew was false to protect American national security, I would do it," Bolton answered.

"I don't think we're often faced with that difficulty, but would I lie about where the D-Day invasion was going to take place to deceive the Germans, you'd better believe it," Bolton continued.

"Why do people in the government think that the laws of society or the rules don't apply to them?" Napolitano asked.

"Because they are not dealing in the civil society we live in under the Constitution," Bolton replied. "They are dealing in the anarchic environment internationally where different rules apply."

"But you took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and the Constitution mandates certain openness and certain fairness," Napolitano protested. "You're willing to do away with that in order to attain a temporary military goal?"

- Advertisement -

"I think as Justice Jackson said in a famous decision, the Constitution is not a suicide pact," Bolton said. "And I think defending the United States from foreign threats does require actions that in a normal business environment in the United States we would find unprofessional. I don't make any apology for it."

So that's a thing. And it's important for us to know it's a thing because of the way things are heating up in Iran right now, since Bolton's fingerprints are all over it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Valuable 3   Well Said 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Caitlin Johnstone Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet

Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated

Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open

The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off

Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
6 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2680 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"...truth is so important it should be surrounded by a bodyguard of lies."

Unbelievable.

Truth can only be protected by a surrounding wall of supporting truth. Lies only serve to distort and undermine truth (that IS their purpose, after all).

It's amazing what is continually molded from the crap pile, and passed off as wisdom.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:20:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 24 fans, 17 articles, 3768 quicklinks, 6965 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I, dear Caitlin, read widely. I was the one who first posted links to your writing, here.

But my dear Caitlin,, I read this long article... and I came to a little narrative that turned my blood cold... because this man . who leads Trump by the nose.

These paragraphs are towards the end of piece on Bolton called "On The War Path." John Bolton on the Warpath |

"Shortly before joining the White House, Bolton described a grimly constrained set of options to deal with North Korea, which seemed to preclude diplomacy. "You're getting down fairly quickly to a binary choice: live with a North Korea with nuclear weapons, or look at military force," he said. "These are not attractive options, but that's where we're headed." In fact, Bolton believed for decades that these are the only two choices. In the early two-thousands, as the Bush Administration was negotiating to limit North Korea's nuclear program, Bolton stridently ADVOCATED WAR!

"Wilkerson was so concerned that he brought Bolton into a private meeting on the consequences of military strikes: "I gave him a ten-minute brief on what a war with North Korea would look likea hundred thousand casualties in the first thirty days, many of them Americans. The Japanese that would die. The Chinese that would die. The fact that Seoul, one of the most modern and forward-looking cities in the world, would probably be reduced to the Dark Ages. I told him, 'That's Passchendaele, John. That's Ypres.' "negotiating to limit North Korea's nuclear program, Bolton stridently advocated war. Wilkerson, Powell's chief of staff, was so concerned that he brought Bolton into a private meeting on the consequences of military strikes: "I gave him a ten-minute brief on what a war with North Korea would look likea hundred thousand casualties in the first thirty days, many of them Americans. The Japanese that would die. The Chinese that would die. The fact that Seoul, one of the most modern and forward-looking cities in the world, would probably be reduced to the Dark Ages. I told him, 'That's Passchendaele, John. That's Ypres.' "

Wilkerson said" that Bolton was unmoved: "John looked at me and said, 'Are you done? Clearly, you do war. I don't do war. I do policy.' "

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:53:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 24 fans, 17 articles, 3768 quicklinks, 6965 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I, dear Caitlin, read widely. I was the one who first posted links to your writing, here.

But my dear Caitlin,, I read this long article... and I came to a little narrative that turned my blood cold... because this man . who leads Trump by the nose.

These paragraphs are towards the end of piece on Bolton called "On The War Path." John Bolton on the Warpath |

"Shortly before joining the White House, Bolton described a grimly constrained set of options to deal with North Korea, which seemed to preclude diplomacy. "You're getting down fairly quickly to a binary choice: live with a North Korea with nuclear weapons, or look at military force," he said. "These are not attractive options, but that's where we're headed." In fact, Bolton believed for decades that these are the only two choices. In the early two-thousands, as the Bush Administration was negotiating to limit North Korea's nuclear program, Bolton stridently ADVOCATED WAR!

"Wilkerson was so concerned that he brought Bolton into a private meeting on the consequences of military strikes: "I gave him a ten-minute brief on what a war with North Korea would look likea hundred thousand casualties in the first thirty days, many of them Americans. The Japanese that would die. The Chinese that would die. The fact that Seoul, one of the most modern and forward-looking cities in the world, would probably be reduced to the Dark Ages. I told him, 'That's Passchendaele, John. That's Ypres.' "negotiating to limit North Korea's nuclear program, Bolton stridently advocated war. Wilkerson, Powell's chief of staff, was so concerned that he brought Bolton into a private meeting on the consequences of military strikes: "I gave him a ten-minute brief on what a war with North Korea would look likea hundred thousand casualties in the first thirty days, many of them Americans. The Japanese that would die. The Chinese that would die. The fact that Seoul, one of the most modern and forward-looking cities in the world, would probably be reduced to the Dark Ages. I told him, 'That's Passchendaele, John. That's Ypres.' "

Wilkerson said" that Bolton was unmoved: "John looked at me and said, 'Are you done? Clearly, you do war. I don't do war. I do policy.' "

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:54:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 13 quicklinks, 5152 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Bolton is one of the most disturbing humans to infect our political stage in my more than 65 years on this planet. And that's saying something. There is something deeply disturbing about him that defies language. Something needs to be done about removing him from anywhere near the levers of power before he has the opportunity to fulfill his nightmarish delusions.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:05:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 93 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content


How TRUE and how SAD that he isn't gone.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:51:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 24 fans, 17 articles, 3768 quicklinks, 6965 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

and Dear Caitlin, you wrote : "Take everything you hear about Iran with a planet-sized grain of salt, dear reader, and everything you hear about Venezuela too while we're on the subject. "

Nd while I agree when you say that the media out there are

's killful manipulators who are hell bent on toppling the governments of those nations, and they have absolutely no problem whatsoever with deceiving you in order to facilitate that. And they don't believe the rules apply to them..."


I do not take anything I hear with a grain of salt, and I advise all my friends and my children, a nd myself students to be sure they know whose values and objectives inform the article or piece. I fear that it becomes THE NORM to label 'everything' fake news... and believe nothing..


And that is Trump's game.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:58:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2680 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

"I fear that it becomes THE NORM to label 'everything' fake news... and believe nothing.."

When it comes to the mainstream news, and they're talking about any of the important stuff we're talking about here, you can, with great confidence, assume they're feeding you a pile of crap.

Every once in a while, someone like Tucker Carlson forgets to take his ordained meds, and shocks us with a "truth bomb", but that's a rare occurrence. Certainly not the norm.

What I fear, is that there are very many who will never learn this lesson, despite the generous amount of proof the MSM continues to give us. Their propaganda and deliberate inaccuracies and omissions should be too obvious for any clear thinker to miss.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:35:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 93 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content



agree, DA - especially when it comes from the WAPO or NYT. Thank you.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:13:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 2480 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If anything, this will be the reason why these insane monsters will go to war with Iran. There is no better crazy than religion.

"As a Christian, I certainly believe that's possible," the secretary of state said when asked whether the president had an explicitly divine mission.

Pompeo suggests God sent Trump to save Israel

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:26:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 9 fans, 17 articles, 24 quicklinks, 736 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

God save the world from Bolton.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 6:14:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 