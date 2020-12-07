Israel: kibbutz Yagur garden
(Image by Verbal Jam from flickr) Details DMCA
That Gospel Spiel
for A.
.
I picture you, years from any now, playing
table tennis with your partner
at some schmaltzy kibbutz by the wind-pressed sea,
paddle-swiping at the butterfly ball,
olives plumping on background branches --
distractions in the breeze -- while old men kvetch
over coffee tables like Hasidic Prufrocks,
their peachy days behind them, and grand
children gallop in the surf and throw
apples at the pulsing sun
.
You miss and miss the ball and
your partner laughs, white picket teeth, at your energy
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).