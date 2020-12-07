

Israel: kibbutz Yagur garden

(Image by Verbal Jam from flickr) Details DMCA

That Gospel Spiel for A.



.

I picture you, years from any now, playing table tennis with your partner at some schmaltzy kibbutz by the wind-pressed sea, paddle-swiping at the butterfly ball, olives plumping on background branches -- distractions in the breeze -- while old men kvetch over coffee tables like Hasidic Prufrocks, their peachy days behind them, and grand children gallop in the surf and throw apples at the pulsing sun

.

You miss and miss the ball and your partner laughs, white picket teeth, at your energy

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)



