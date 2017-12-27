Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Tharoor, Hegde and Constitution

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).


Tharoor and his selective truths
(Image by NewsBred)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Union minister of state Anantkumar Hegde's remarks that "BJP had come to power to change the Constitution" and that it would "do so in the near future" made Shashi Tharoor quote RSS ideologues and their supposed hostility to the Indian Constitution. Shekhar Gupta, on whose website the article appeared yesterday, tweeted that 'the cat is out of the bag." These two oily characters, both literally and figuratively, have long been damn annoying with their selective truths.

Tharoor threshes out quotes from the works of former RSS supremo M.S. Golwalkar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay to show their disapproval of Indian Constitution. The insinuation is that our holy grail, the Indian Constitution, is not safe under the present dispensation of BJP and its fountainhead, RSS.

Only if Tharoor could explain to us that why in their decade-long years in government (1998-2004 and 2014 onwards), BJP has made no amendment--NO AMENDMENT WHATSOEVER--on the religious statutes of the Constitution? Surely, if this is their hidden agenda, they would've made a move to change the status-quo.

If Tharoor could explain to us why a political party with the so-called "Hindutva" agenda is seen as a pro-Capitalist party, swearing by "development" and being no activist, unfortunately, on the issues of cultural heritage?

If we could be explained why all the BJP election manifestos since 1980 have asserted the right of legal equality regardless of religion?

If Tharoor could throw light on why the introduction of Uniform Civil Code would be such a bad thing to do?

Or why amendment in Article 30 is not desirable which allows minorities to set up schools, have religion-centric curriculum and get government funds to boot while denying the same to Hindu majority?

Or for that matter Article 25 which allows "propagation" of one's religion, knowing fully well that Hinduism doesn't have a tradition of proselytization while Islam and Christianity do. As Dr. Koenraad Elst says: "It's like giving wolves and sheep the equal liberty to eat each other." [i]

Or why Article 370 must not be amended which doesn't allow non-Kashmiri Indians from acquiring property and citizenship in J and K state? Why such a measure, conceived and executed with the understanding that it was only temporary, be allowed to continue to damage the fabric of one nation?

That why under Article 26 Hindus do not have the fundamental right to maintain institutions for religious or charitable purposes, as interpreted by the Supreme Court (Shri Adi Vishveshvara of the Kashi Vishvanath temple vs Uttar Pradesh case)? [ii] Why Christians and Muslims can manage their own place of worship but the Hindus' religious institutions have been taken-over by the state governments?

What about the discrimination against Hindus while Minorities Finance Corporation are functional in almost all the states of India? Or the 1992 Minorities Commission Act in a nation which is avowedly secular? Or the Hindu Code Bill while personal laws of a minority can't be amended without their approval or initiative? Why religion-based personal laws which continue to flout the Article 44 of the Constitution which is for Uniform Civil Code?

(In passing, let me throw a Golwalkar quote to sober up Tharoor on his hysteria: "Let the Muslims evolve their own laws. I will be happy when they arrive at the conclusion that polygamy is not good for them, but I would not like to force my views on them," said Golwalkar. [iii] So much for RSS and BJP's "Hindutva" mission !).

Critics like Tharoor can only go back to Golwalkar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay who have been dead for nearly half a century. In the intervening period, the likes of Tharoor can't get hold of any stick to beat BJP and RSS with. This in itself is a proof of BJP's development "sabka saath, sabka vikaas" plank.

Tharoor won't tell that Golwalkar was a spiritual leader--who almost became a Shankaracharya--and was completely anti-political. Golwalkar never warmed up to Hindu Mahasabha's political goals. As for Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Tharoor would've done well to point out the merit of former's "Integral Humanism" which is BJP's core philosophy.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ashish Shukla

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 5 fans, 76 articles, 167 comments


  New Content

If Tharoor could explain why BJP in its collective 10 years at helm has never amended Constitution on religious lines instead of serving us his rubbish on RSS ideologues?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 3:00:26 PM

Michael Germain

(Member since Jun 3, 2007), 5 fans, 2 articles, 16 quicklinks, 316 comments, 1 diaries


Comment by Michael Germain:

Intriguing, to say the least, deliberately misleading, and deeply racist, obviously. This article deserved to be rejected, but I think it reveals something very important: that right wing extremism, and racist nativism take many forms around this troubled floating blue marble.


What this writer makes vague allusions to is the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, regions claimed by both Muslim Pakistan and Hindu India. By treaty neither power is supposed to engage in subversive activities in the region, but of course both do and there have been numerous instances of fighting on borders.


The writer is using an old racist trick, claiming that somehow a Hindu Fundamentalist Government would be actually supporting the hated Muslims. Sound familiar? Sort of like when the fascist GOPer party makes paranoid and baseless claims about Christian persecution. What dreck.


Same story here. Using vague language and references, the writer is making a claim about Hindu treatment in Jammu and Kashmir. Much like the claims if Muslim treatment found in Pakistani press.


Racism and bigotry, and the political offspring spawned by it, are everywhere.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 27, 2017 at 3:09:29 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 19 fans, 3 articles, 14131 comments


Right, thanks.

"Or why Article 370 must not be amended which doesn't allow non-Kashmiri Indians from acquiring property and citizenship in J and K state? Why such a measure, conceived and executed with the understanding that it was only temporary, be allowed to continue to damage the fabric of one nation?"

"Or for that matter Article 25 which allows "propagation" of one's religion, knowing fully well that Hinduism doesn't have a tradition of proselytization while Islam and Christianity do. As Dr. Koenraad Elst says: "It's like giving wolves and sheep the equal liberty to eat each other." "

Article advocates wrong things.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 12:07:37 AM

