 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 12 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/27/20

Thanks to COVID-19, Universal Basic Income is a Thing Again

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

UBI
UBI
(Image by Hackernoon)   Details   DMCA

Former Democratic presidential candidate--now CNN political commentator--Andrew Yang had a unique signature issue among the other presidential contenders with whom he shared the stage.

He wanted to give every American $1,000 from what he called the "Freedom Dividend."

But the "Freedom Dividend" concept is not unique.

The idea of a "universal basic income" (UBI) actually originated in this country via Thomas Paine, who called for in his 1797 essay "Agrarian Justice," "a national fund making payments of 15 pounds sterling to each adult over 21 years old."

British philosopher Bertrand Russell supported it, as did former Louisiana Governor Huey Long, urging us to "Share the Wealth."

In his 1967 book Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote:

"I am now convinced that the simplest approach will prove to be the most effective--the solution to poverty is to abolish it directly by a now widely discussed measure: the guaranteed income."

In the 1970s, even Republican President Richard Nixon's plan for a partial basic income passed the House of Representatives before failing in the Senate.

By that point, basic income was no longer a bleeding-heart leftie's utopian fantasy; myriad notable economists theorized its impact on societies the world over.

Writing for Jacobin magazine, Peter Frase explains UBI:

"Let's begin with the U, for universal or, in some versions, unconditional. For the originators of the UBI idea, it was crucial that cash payments be conceived as universal rights not tied to work or any other condition...Then let's center the Basic part. One of the principles of UBI, at least in its more radical incarnations, was that it was to be sufficient to cover a person's basic needs, at a livable if not luxurious level, without any other source of income."

Now that the country is gripped in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the same moment its economy is in free fall, myriad conservative lawmakers are being forced to embrace what they previously decried as the "evils of Socialism."

As Congress has now settled on a $2 trillion package to help mitigate the economic havoc, UBI doesn't seem like such a bad idea.

Consider the agreement reached in Congress Wednesday to cut $1,200 stimulus checks to most individuals and small-businesses.

Based on households' or individuals' 2018 tax returns--unless they already filed for 2019-- married couples will get up to $2,400, $500 per child.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Supported 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Discovered Documents Reveal Trump Tax and Bank Fraud

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

Bernie is Not a Socialist--He's a Traditional FDR Democrat

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Rumors of Trump's Possible Drug Addiction Need to Be Taken Seriously

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 43 fans, 78 articles, 3664 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

The country is not ready for UBI. But given a "gateway" it will gradually become more ready. The pathetic stipend in the Covid-19 stimulus bill is a baby step. Here's a more comprehensive, supported rationale for creating and finding the funds for widespread distribution to everyday citizens. Over $18,000 paid out over three years to every U.S. citizen. That's over $70,000 for a family of four. This will show it's possible, establish mechanisms for getting the money to the people, acclimate the public to the idea of significant income coming directly from the government coffers, etc. It's a good start. The stimulus package, at least at this point, is a joke.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 12:33:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 19 fans, 21 articles, 6 quicklinks, 3776 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great article throwing Tom Paine into this stage today. Just saw his one man play by same man who did a one man play of Harry Bridges. Paine had thoughts on since man inherited the earth there should be a stipin to cash in when he came of age. Also recall a letter he wrote in France on the same topic which can not recall details of.

Remove the whole cap, only way to get back what we spent on guns and bombs and find a way through public banks at the post to invest in local economies.

Worker ownership after the $20 billion a year Mondragon Cooperative of the Basque in Spain a working model Unions can work out details of setting up, Mondragon even owns its own Collage that trains its workers. We could do a 30-30-30% setup between workers, community and share holders: 10% going to them who just don't care about work.


(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 3:23:48 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Suzanne Taylor

Become a Fan
Author 72596
(Member since Oct 12, 2011), 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Get the basics about UBI in a video from a program I produced 5 years ago. I think it's THE hope of the world to shift us from greed and self-interest to where we'd care about each other as much as we care about ourselves: click here

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 10:52:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 