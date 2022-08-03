Thanks, Bill



Bill Russell Takes A Knee

This article first appeared in Counterpunch on August 3, 2022.

Celtics great and civil rights activist Bill Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88.

Boston is, today, known as the City of Champions because of the success of its professional sports franchises over the last few decades. But when I moved to a Boston neighborhood (Southie) as a kid in the early 60s from suburban Kansas City, after a break up of my mother's marriage, it was a pathetic little town of losers. The Bruins had languished at or near last place for a loooong time, albeit there were only the original 6 NHL teams at the time. The Boston Patriots sucked, and had trouble even finding a stadium they could call home, from season to season, renting out the fields of local universities -- Harvard, BC, BU, any one of which could have beat the "sissies" in a game, we fans reckoned. They also tore up the turf with futility at Fenway Park for years. My uncle, John, took to see the Patriots get demolished by the Kansas City Chiefs -- I recalled that my parents's marriage dissolved not long after he came for a visit from Boston; my grandmother had tried to get him into Boys Town to straighten him out, but he brought his juvenile delinquency our way instead. The Patriots f*cked up the turf in vain at Fenway Park so badly that it resembled the stockyard outside the abattoir in nearby Brighton. You felt for the groundskeeper, who had kids to feed.

And the Red Sox, who I would listen to on the radio, could unman you, even as a boy, with their endless string of heartbreaking losses --early, late, and often -- that had you wishing that relief pitcher Dick "The Monster" Radatz would just wind up one time and clock someone with an intimate chin music fastball (a repeated wish that might have led to local hero Tony Conigliaro's karmic beaning in '67), they were so laughably bad. Back then, many of us faithful fans were a little bit like Sox star Jimmy Piersall, who pulled a "bipolar" nutty with a bat one season, threatening teammates (at least in the Tony Perkins version of events detailed in Fear Strikes Out), and was a real lip-doodler who could have been the straitjacketed mascot of the bedeviled team, given their performance on the field.

But the Celtics! Early on they were mostly white, like the NBA itself, and just before I arrived in Beantown (home of the 1919 Great Molasses Flood that took 20 lives) were also chumps not champs, although they featured the flashy guard Bob "Cooz" Cousy and, for a flashpoint moment, actor and multi-sport player Chuck Connors, who went on to star in the hit TV series The Rifleman, and who even got political, it seems, late in his career, fictionally admitting to American atrocities from gunships in foreign lands almost 40 years before Wikileaks released the very real "Collateral Damage." (Cole slaw!) The Celtics were only 13 years old in 1959 and, according to basketball chronicler John Taylor, "the team was a purely a commercial afterthought in a sport without strong roots in the city's culture, and for much of the fifties, attendance at its games reflected this." Boston Garden owner Walt Brown just wanted to fill some seats and make a buck on dates when the Bruins weren't in town.

But then along came the cigar-smoking Red Auerbach, who made the fateful trade for Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones and Bill Russell, and the Celtics became extraordinary winners almost overnight. By the time I moved to Boston, they were already in the fifth year of their championship dynasty run from 1956, the year I was born, to 1969, winning the NBA title 11 out of 13 years. And Bill Russell was the primary reason. He turned the team into what it would later regard as its trademark -- a defensive-minded squad that held opponents down. This is a trademark of the franchise to this day. Auerbach even traded for the center because of his defensive prowess, a counterintuitive move at the time. And Russell's play earned him gushing praise from other ballers. As Sporting News notes,

Standing at 6 ft 10 in (2.08 m) tall, with a 7 ft 4 in (2.24 m) arm span, his shot-blocking and man-to-man defense were major reasons for the Celtics' dominance during his career. Russell was equally notable for his rebounding abilities, and he led the NBA in rebounds four times, had a dozen consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more rebounds, and remains second all time in both total rebounds and rebounds per game. He is one of just two NBA players (the other being prominent rival Wilt Chamberlain) to have grabbed more than 50 rebounds in a game. [Wiki]

These are staggering stats. And Russell often saved his best play for his monster rival Wilt Chamberlain, who, was almost at times unstoppable, once scoring 100 points in a game. According to a Chicago Tribune comparison,

...Chamberlain won far more individual battles against Russell than he lost. But Russell usually won the war. His Celtics were 87-60 against Chamberlain's teams. And Russell won those 11 rings to Chamberlain's two.

I saw them play against each other on WHDH TV only a few times. They were fierce competitors and went at each other with a unrivalled passion, including a bench-clearing brawl between them in the 1966 Eastern Conference.

But the real enemy Bill Russell had all his life was Racism. He shared that much with Wilt the Stilt. In a scene Russell never forgot, he was refused a hotel room while traveling with his NBA teammate -- first in Dallas, where Russell spat on the hotel proprietor after the snub, and then in segregated North Carolina. As John Taylor puts it in The Rivalry: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and the Golden Age of Basketball(2005),

It enraged Russell to think that he was living in a society that simultaneously celebrated his athletic accomplishments and considered him inferior because of race, to realize that not only did a large portion of the population hate him for his skin color but that this hatred inescapably seeped into his own view of himself.

Russell wrote later in his memoir, Go Up for Glory, of the evil he faced as a man off the court:

It stood out, harsh and unyielding, a wall which understanding still cannot penetrate. You are a Negro. You are less. It covered every area. A living, smarting, hurting, smelling, greasy substance which covered you. A morass to fight from.

This double-consciousness -- champion and scum -- later radicalized Russell and he briefly went by the name Felton X and was one of the first to show public support for Muhammad Ali, then on the ropes at the hands of The Man for his refusal to be drafted to fight the "yellow man" in Vietnam.

Boston was an especially harsh reality for Russell, with its myriad societal contradictions. The Celtics were green and Irish and their logo was a fighting alcoholic leprechaun and suited the poor white Irish heritage neighborhoods of Boston, particularly Southie and C-town, who hated "blue blood" attitudes and economic divisions imposed on them by Loyalists (it seemed), and who wore Bobby Sands t-shirts and "supported" the plight of the pre-U2 northern Irish in their battles to oust the British from Londonderry, by any means necessary. Unfortunately for the legacy of that Noble Cause (F*ck Cromwell!), these same liberating neighborhoods were teeming with yahoos who also hated "niggahs" as much as, if not more, than they hated the far-flung British. And when bussing came in the 70s to desegregate schools, these Green activists threw red bricks at yellow buses full of Black kids, like the IRA threw sticks of dynamite at the marching Orangemen.

Probably after Russell's support of Ali's plight and subsequent stripping of his boxing championship, the FBI opened a file (the first step in a person of interest dossier) on the Big Guy. In the file it was observed by one of Hoover's henchmen, who had blithely invited MLK to commit suicide or the F would tell everybody he'd had a dream with women other than his wife, that Russell was "an arrogant Negro who won't sign autographs for white children."

Locals began to resent his apparent aloofness and seeming uppitiness, and some regarded him as a "reverse-racist." This decrepit attitude reached its full flower when, while out of town from his home in Reading, some rascals broke into his home and raped it, writing "nigga" on the walls, breaking his championship trophies, ransacking wahooing about, and,leaving a poop de grace, under the covers of his bed, for the surprise effect and look on his face when he found it. (Can Trump account for his whereabouts at this time?) This incident, and others, is summed up in a tweet that quotes Russell's daughter shortly after his death.

Russell went through some hard times in Boston and was hard done by, I reckon. The Boston sportswriters, who most everyone read, helped shape the perception of Russell's character. Some of them were crazy and bigoted. Larry Claflin comes to mind. (Imagine being profiled by someone like Claflin or that halfwit and full-time sot Dan Shaughnessy, who often looked liked he'd had too much pf the leprechaun sauce for his own good?) But as he said in Taylor's book, frankly, "You owe the public the same it owes you, nothing! I refuse to smile and be nice to the kiddies." As teammate and fellow Hall of Famer, Tommy Heinsohn, put it years later, Russell brought Boston 11 championships in 13 years and when Boston added a third tunnel under the harbor they named it the Ted Williams tunnel rather than the Bill Russell tunnel. Just as well, probably, as there was a fatal partial collapse of the new tunnel's ceiling, and had they named it after Russell locals would have had one more opportunity to irrationally hate on the Big Guy.

Hell, Russell retired as a player in 1969 and Boston didn't get around to putting up a statue to honor him until 2013 outside City Hall, site of the near flag-stabbing by a white boy from Southie of a Black lawyer and civil rights activist in 1977. That's the Boston I knew as a kid transplanted from Mark Twain country. You weren't going to see any Huck Finnegans hanging out with Jim on a raft in the limpid Charles River any time soon, Harvard Crimson coxswains yelling, "Get out of the way or we'll have your necks kneed -- both of you!"

Part of the paradox of Russell's contentious dealings with the public and press in Boston was the fact that Coach Red Auerbach and the Celtics organization were racially progressive at a time when the nation was still resisting Civil Rights legislation that would guarantee Black equal opportunity -- and voting rights. "Reverse-racist" Russell wasn't even guaranteed a right to vote during his early tenure with the Celtics. In a later interview, Russell himself acknowledged the Celtic difference -- for himself and the league:

The Celtics were the first [NBA basketball] team to draft a black player, period: ... [a] guy named Chuck Cooper from Duquesne ... The first team to start five black players was the Boston Celtics ... The first [NBA organization] to hire a black [head] coach was the Boston Celtics ... and [they've] had at least five [black head-coaches] over the years.

In 2010, President Barack Obama awarded Russell the nations' highest civilian honor -- the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- citing his professional success and civil rights work. Just five years ago, Bill Russell, at the age of 83, showed his support for NFL players who were then "taking a knee" during the national anthem, by doing so himself, wearing his Medal of Freedom.

Bill Russell was a champion of champions, a Man among men, and when cops were taking knees on necks to celebrate their fascism and give us a picture of what plantation life must have been like, Russell took a knee for freedom and dignity.

