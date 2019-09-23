 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/23/19

Thank you Greta -- the young lead in the Climate Crisis

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan


Live | Teenage activist Greta Thunberg gives speech at UN Youth Climate Summit Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/c/euro news?sub_confirmation=1 Watch our LIVE here: youtube.com/c/euro news/live Subscribe ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: euronews (in English))   Details   DMCA

To say Greta Thunberg is a remarkable young girl is to understate her accomplishments. She is phenomenal. She has successfully exploited social media and through dogged persistence -- including a trip across the Atlantic on a sailing yacht to make a point about the very high pollution per passenger on a commercial jet. Given the 20,000 planes in service serving three billion passengers the sum total is a serious problem.


According to the Center for Biological Diversity, jets emit "staggering amounts of CO2", representing 11 percent of all US transportation emission and 3 percent of total US CO2 emissions. Like cars, they also emit nitrogen oxides which being discharged at high altitudes are deadlier and more effective than ground level emissions.


Ahead of the UN Climate Summit that runs September 21-23 in New York, Greta mobilized record numbers of youth climate activists who persuaded their parents, friends and relations to join them on Friday, September 20 in a climate protest numbering more than 2500 strikes in 117 countries. Organizations, businesses, workers and their unions (including the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) the world's largest with 207 million members) were all involved in this global effort.


UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is clearly on the same page for the UN effort was planned to commence with a youth climate summit last Saturday, September 21 to bring together young activists with change makers. This was before the strike was set for the day before.


The climax of the UN climate summit is on the following Monday when world leaders convene to "put climate action into a higher gear" as Mr. Guterres phrases it. The current Paris agreement limiting warming to 2C above preindustrial levels needs to be updated to its more ambitious goal of a 1.5C rise, he says, as climate related risks for natural and human systems is lower and likely to be intolerable at 2C.


The young climate activists have not forgotten the Trump administration's blindness to scientific reasoning and its obstinate refusal to act on climate change. On Monday, they descended on Washington with their protest designed to bring the city to a halt.


Once can admire the young who are putting their hearts and souls into their campaign. But what next when they return to school? Greta wants a "Fridays for Future" campaign. More importantly we have to change our own lives and lobby our legislators ourselves.


For our habits and the world to change, new jobs must replace the old, and government must allocate resources for retraining and re-employment to help the new industries that spring up as manufacturing restructures in a waning fossil fuel economy. It will take time. And there is time, despite the frenetic urgency of the young climatists.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 