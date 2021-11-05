Thank You For The Fat Acceptance Movement: Big Food



Recently, I came across an article from Tufts University titled, "The Health-Care Cost of Weight Bias." Not "The Health-Care Cost of Obesity" (which contributes to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high LDL, coronary heart disease, stroke, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea and fat-related cancers like multiple myeloma, colorectal, uterine corpus, gallbladder, kidney and pancreatic) but the cost of "weight bias."

Thanks to Big Food advertising and availability, less than one third of our population is NOT overweight. Think about that. Being at a normal weight is now an exception.

The U.S. government is now running awareness campaigns against "weight bias" as if someone is born fat as they might be born with a mental disability. Yet the government also subsidizes fatty and processed foods growers, producers and restaurants and unloads the most fatty, unhealthy foods in school lunch and SNAP programs--further adding to the health problems of low-income people. Who can say hypocrite?

The government's anti-weight bias campaign is no different than admonishing people not to discriminate against smokers (who risk cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease and obstructive pulmonary disease) to protect tobacco companies. It supports corporate interests--nothing more.

Everyone should know from Capitalism 101 that making people think they are sick enriches drug makers and making people fat enriches junk food makers. That is why junk food makers also known as Big Food love the fat positivity and body acceptance movements: when everyone is fat, no one is fat because it is all relative. Visit a college campus today and you will see fat is the new normal.

It is easy to see why junk food makers appreciate the fat positivity and body acceptance movements. According to Asavari Singh writing in Rabbit Hole magazine, the movements have the full weight of Woke ideology on their side.

"In 2009, the Fat Studies Reader explicitly positioned fat activism as a social justice movement, and fatness as a category of oppression on par with race, class, gender, or sexual orientation. In her foreword to this hefty tome, Marilyn Wann sternly laid down the theoretical framework for fat activism as it exists today:

'1) The assumption that "human weight is mutable and negotiable" is inherently fatphobic.

2) The belief that fat people are unhealthy is fatphobic; obese and overweight are "compromised words", but fat is OK. (Levels of fat small fat, mid fat, super fat, infinifat are also OK, as where you fall on the "spectrum" influences how oppressed you are.)

3) Any promotion of weight loss is an attempt to "eradicate fat people.' (Fat, therefore, is not just a characteristic but an identity.)

4) Oh, and check your privilege before opening your mouth.'"

Fat people who attempt to lose weight are exiled as traitors adds Singh.

"Health" sites now attack doctors for mentioning a patient's weight as if it is as irrelevant to their health as their hair color. Oppression! Discrimination! Yet the fat acceptance claim that someone can be "obese but fit" is as absurd as the claim that someone can be a "smoker but fit." Big Food appreciates the medical misinfo.

Big Food has even launched aggressive campaigns to convince the public that obesity is caused by lack of exercise not their products. Right. Obesity also increases both the morbidity from COVID-19 infections and its transmission.

Weight bias charges also ignore the fact that obesity adds to everyone's health-care costs through drugs, surgeries, hospitalizations and hip and knee replacements.

Meanwhile, colorectal cancer is one the fastest-growing cancers among people under 50--



Big Food has managed to make the U.S. and much of the world obese and the fat positivity and anti-weight bias groups have added a social justice overlay to their successful marketing.