Thailand's election results a win for democracy

Thailand has long been ruled by a military-royalty combination, so when Move Forward - a young, progressive, anti-military, opposition party - won 14.2m votes, more than any other party, and sweeping all but one seat in Bangkok, it stunned observers around the globe. The party's campaign centered around a pledge to reduce the military's presence in politics, aiming to foster a more democratic system. They also vowed to address the issue of dominant economic monopolies, enhance the welfare system, modernize the school curriculum, abolish mandatory conscription, and tackle the delicate matter of reforming the strict lese majesty law that safeguards the king from criticism. Particularly among the younger population, the party garnered immense popularity, which signifies a shift in societal values and attitudes toward power structures and key institutions.

General Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who ousted a civilian government in 2014 and secured his appointment as prime minister, enjoyed the backing of the 300,000-strong Thai army, royalist parties, and the monarchy. He entered this election with the goal of legitimizing his position and solidifying the military's dominance in Thailand.

Now that the Move Forward Party led by 42-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, and the Pheu Thai party led by Yingluck Shinawatra, the 56-year-old daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, have each secured over 150 seats in the 500-seat parliament, the government makeup could change. Both leaders hail from affluent business families that have opposed the military's rule over the past two decades.

The country is currently a constitutional Monarchy with an elected parliament, prime minister and the king as the head of state. The King of Thailand is H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn - Rama X, who ascended the throne following the death of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej or Rama IX in 2016. The royal family plays a significant cultural and symbolic role in Thai society. While the monarchy's official powers have been limited by the constitution, the institution still carries considerable influence and is widely regarded as a unifying force.

Thailand's government follows a parliamentary system, with a bicameral legislature consisting of the House of Representatives (lower house) and the Senate (upper house). The prime minister, chosen from among the members of the House of Representatives, serves as the head of government. The prime minister leads the executive branch and is responsible for implementing policies and governing the country.

Political power in Thailand has seen various shifts, with periods of military rule and civilian governments alternating over time. The military has historically played a significant role in Thai politics, often intervening in government affairs. General Prayuth Chan-Ocha's rise to power in 2014 through a military coup illustrates this dynamic.

The relationship between the government and the royal family is intertwined. The king's role is constitutional, and he generally remains above political disputes. However, the monarchy's influence can be seen in various aspects of Thai society, such as ceremonies, cultural events, and public support.

It is important to note that discussions concerning the royal family and succession are highly sensitive in Thailand, as the country has strict laws protecting the monarchy from criticism. The lèse-majeste' law imposes severe penalties for any perceived insult or defamation against the royal institution.

But the road ahead still poses many challenges.

The selection of Thailand's next prime minister is not solely determined by the House of Representatives, whose 500 members were elected during the recent election. The unelected Senate, comprised of 250 members appointed by the military after the previous coup, also plays a role. The Senate is generally perceived as part of the conservative establishment that safeguards the existing political order and this will obviously have a direct impact on the ability of the Move Forward party to actually build a coalition and gain power.

While Prayuth's political future may be uncertain, the formidable conservative and royalist military establishment he embodies retains immense power in Thailand. This establishment possesses a range of mechanisms at its disposal to counter its adversaries, including not only the Senate but also the courts. These institutions can be utilized to safeguard the interests of the establishment and maintain its influence.

There is still a lot left undetermined at this point, but Thailand's citizens may soon enjoy a more democratic and free country linked less to its military and more to its people.

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
It is not always a guarantee of course that Thailand will be more democratic just because an anti-military party won. The citizens can only hope they have better representation in government moving forward.

Submitted on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10:34:53 AM

