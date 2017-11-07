Power of Story
OpEdNews Op Eds

Texas church shooter: what no one is saying about the insanity of his prior conviction

By Jon Rappoport
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 11/7/17

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Texas Church Shooter Devin Patrick Kelley {MID-189853}
Texas Church Shooter Devin Patrick Kelley
(Image by YouTube, Channel: universe's secret)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Devin Kelley, the Texas church shooter, was convicted of crimes by a military court in 2012.

Mainstream press outlets are reporting this fact to show he never should have been allowed to purchase a gun after his release from prison -- except the Air Force failed to enter his criminal record in a national database that would have red-flagged him when he tried to buy several weapons.

But there is another issue.

In 2012, while stationed at Holloman Air Force base, Kelley "pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and battery on his then-wife, and aggravated assault on his infant stepson. Five other charges that included multiple incidents in which he allegedly aimed either a loaded or unloaded firearm at his wife were withdrawn as part of the plea deal." (ABC News)

Kelley kicked and choked his wife a number of times. He fractured his infant stepson's skull. The Air Force stated Kelley used enough force to kill his stepson or at least cause "grievous bodily harm." In his plea deal, Kelley admitted he struck his stepson intentionally.

Here is the payoff, from ABC News: "A mixed jury of officers and enlisted personnel sentenced him [Kelley] to a year's confinement and a reduction in two ranks from an airman first-class (A1C) to airman basic. He also received a bad conduct discharge."

That sentence is a crime compounded on Kelley's crimes.

A year's confinement?

How about 50 years in prison?

What kind of plea deal did the Air Force allow, and why? Who is investigating THAT?

With any sort of reasonable sentence, Kelley would never have shown up at the Texas Church.

Over the years, I've looked into numerous crimes of repeat offenders. I'm sure you've read reports as well. So-and-so robbed a store and shot the manager. At the time, he was serving probation after a conviction of assault on two teenagers...

What?!

In Kelley's case, there is obviously some degree of political correctness at work. "Well, he didn't actually kill anybody, so let's confine him for a year and demote him..."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://nomorefakenews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


"He fractured his infant stepson's skull. "

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:53:33 PM

