Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett on fleeing Texas to save our Democracy

In the midst of political turmoil where millions are fighting for social equity, some lace up their shoes and march for justice while others infiltrate to change the very system that legally oppresses them; my life's work has consisted of both vital components in today's civil rights movement.

From a public defender in Bowie County to private practice, I have served people in the states of Texas and Arkansas as well as in Federal Courts, defending accusations waged in a broken criminal justice system. Though the media has covered my efforts to seek justice for Beauty Queen Carmen Ponder, Mother Jackie Craig, Student Jordan Edwards, The Dallas 9, and Entrepreneur Mark Hughes, very few are able to witness the work that must continue after the limelight has passed.

I've seen first-hand how unjust laws can ruin families in the State of Texas and I realize I have two options; I can continue to fight the injustice case by case in the court of law OR I can go to Austin and fight to change those laws. I've decided my unique experiences as a civil rights attorney will serve to educate those on the house floor of the real life problems with many of the laws that have been implemented.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

