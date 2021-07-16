 
 
Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett on fleeing Texas to save our Democracy

Texas State Representative Jasmine Crockett, along with her Democratic Caucus, left Texas to block Republican's voter suppression bill S.B 1 & H.B. 3.

Jasmine Crockett, Texas Legislator & Rising Star

I have been watching freshman state representative Jasmine Crockett for some time. Her interviews are always fact-based and on point. This legislator knows the law and is never afraid to use it. Salon reported the following.

After hundreds of Texans lined at their state capitol on Saturday to testify against a GOP-backed restrictive voting bill, only to face a 17-hour wait until they were actually heard by the state's legislature, Democratic lawmakers fled the state on Monday. The move is meant to prevent Texas Republicans, who hold majority control in both chambers of the statehouse, from holding the quorum necessary to vote on the restrictive crackdown on voting.

The development, first reported by The Texas Tribune, centers on two recent measures designed to crack down the alleged risk of widespread voter fraud in the Lone Star State. The measures, Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3, contain provisions that would effectively ban 24-hour voting, end drive-thru voting, and limit the potential reach of mail-in-ballots - all of which helped Texans cast a vote in the 2020 election.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the natural leaders in the Democratic Caucus that has vacated Texas to deny Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his cabal of voter suppressing Republicans. The caucus is in DC, imploring the U.S. Senate to do what is necessary to pass the For The People Act (S1). If they must create a carve-out to the anti-democratic filibuster, they must. Rep. Crockett did not disappoint. She laid out the case. She made it clear the Democrats are in it for the long haul and that they will do all they can to protect the vote for every Texan and, with that, every American. Who is Jasmine Crockett in her words From her website.

In the midst of political turmoil where millions are fighting for social equity, some lace up their shoes and march for justice while others infiltrate to change the very system that legally oppresses them; my life's work has consisted of both vital components in today's civil rights movement.

From a public defender in Bowie County to private practice, I have served people in the states of Texas and Arkansas as well as in Federal Courts, defending accusations waged in a broken criminal justice system. Though the media has covered my efforts to seek justice for Beauty Queen Carmen Ponder, Mother Jackie Craig, Student Jordan Edwards, The Dallas 9, and Entrepreneur Mark Hughes, very few are able to witness the work that must continue after the limelight has passed.

I've seen first-hand how unjust laws can ruin families in the State of Texas and I realize I have two options; I can continue to fight the injustice case by case in the court of law OR I can go to Austin and fight to change those laws. I've decided my unique experiences as a civil rights attorney will serve to educate those on the house floor of the real life problems with many of the laws that have been implemented.

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
