Texas Republican who promoted mask burning dies of COVID-19

See original here

By Walter Einenkel, Daily Kos Staff



(Image by You Tube Screenshot) Details DMCA



On Aug. 4, the Galveston County Republican Party of Texas posted a sad tribute to H. Scott Apley, a Texas Republican Executive Committeeman who passed away after an acute case of COVID-19. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of the death of H. Scott Apley, our friend, our Patriot in Arms, our State Republican Executive Committeeman, Precinct Chair, Dickinson City Council Member. A tragedy. Please pray for Melissa and Reid and their family. God remains in control although this is yet another tough one to swallow."

Less than one week before this announcement, Apley himself posted an image -- of an anti-vaccination sentiment on his Facebook feed, mocking people for worrying about COVID-19. The post read: "In six months, we've gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get COVID even if vaxxed, to you can pass COVID onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of COVID even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed." It was the last post he made. Two days later, H. Scott Apley was admitted to the hospital with "pneumonia-like symptoms," and put on a ventilator.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).