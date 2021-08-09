 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/9/21

Texas Republican who promoted mask burning dies of COVID-19

Message Daily Kos

See original here

By Walter Einenkel, Daily Kos Staff


On Aug. 4, the Galveston County Republican Party of Texas posted a sad tribute to H. Scott Apley, a Texas Republican Executive Committeeman who passed away after an acute case of COVID-19. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of the death of H. Scott Apley, our friend, our Patriot in Arms, our State Republican Executive Committeeman, Precinct Chair, Dickinson City Council Member. A tragedy. Please pray for Melissa and Reid and their family. God remains in control although this is yet another tough one to swallow."

Less than one week before this announcement, Apley himself posted an image -- of an anti-vaccination sentiment on his Facebook feed, mocking people for worrying about COVID-19. The post read: "In six months, we've gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get COVID even if vaxxed, to you can pass COVID onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of COVID even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed." It was the last post he made. Two days later, H. Scott Apley was admitted to the hospital with "pneumonia-like symptoms," and put on a ventilator.

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
