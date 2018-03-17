Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Texas Republican defends lawmakers who killed citizens by denying them Obamacare (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/17/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I invited two Texas Conservative Republicans to my Progressive program Politics Done Right to have a civil conversation. I think we show if we open doors of dialogue at the grassroots, we can make progress. The discussion of about Texas lawmakers effectively killing many of its citizens drew the ire of one of our listeners.

Texas Republican attempts to defend lawmaker who harmed their citizens

A Texas Republican, David, who came to the program tried to defend lawmakers who denied their citizens' health care coverage under the Medicaid Expansion to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) causing the death of thousands of Texans. One of our listeners would have none of it.

I pointed out to David that it would have cost the state of Texas nothing for the first three years and only 10% of the cost thereafter if they had accepted the Medicaid Expansion to Obamacare. Sadly, their refusal to do that caused the deaths of thousands of Texans. I told him that act was evil and murderous.

- Advertisement -

While David did not dispute the facts, he said that the state of Texas takes care of the uninsured. He also said the state took care of his mother who had leukemia.

The reality, however, as I told him, is that Texas used to take care of its citizens but does so no more. A listener sent me the following email this morning.

I always listen to your Politics Done Right show while driving home after my art classes on Thursdays. Yesterday, I heard part of the show featuring your conservative couple. I was moved and angered by the story your guest told about his mother and how wonderful the State of Texas was by taking care of her through her illness. My biggest question is "How long ago did this occur?" It could not have been recent.

- Advertisement -

I have been trying to get help with my illness for a couple of years now. I have a tumor growing in my chest. There is no assistance for me. Here is what I have found. In the state of Texas, a health plan is offered called The Women's Health Plan. I do not qualify because of my age. I am 55 years old. In the state of Texas, I am not considered to be of any value because of my age. The plan will only cover women ages 15 - 44 or those with children under the age of 18.

I have also applied for the Harris County Gold Card for assistance with health care but have not had any response since sending them all of my financial information. Perhaps it just takes more time but I have applied twice without success. I applied for "Affordable Health Care" from the health care marketplace but the quote they gave me for insurance was more than I make in a year.

All of this has made me feel that not only the state of Texas but also the federal government doesn't care. I've thought about this long and hard. I have come to the conclusion that they have no incentive. I'm divorced (for more than 18 years) with grown offspring (no kids under 18) and self-employed as a visual artist. Since Harvey, I've had a very difficult time making ends meet. I conduct art classes at assisted living facilities to supplement my income since sales of original artwork are somewhat sporadic and unpredictable. I may not be able to continue the classes because I'm finding it more difficult to carry my equipment due to my health issue. This whole experience has left me broken.

I'm planning on moving in with my daughter because I have no one to care for me and cannot afford any more medical tests let alone surgery and treatment for my condition. I have not told many people about this because of my sense of shame. I did not ask for this, nobody does. I did not have health insurance since my divorce because I can't afford it and hadn't seen a doctor for more than 15 years.

How can your Republican guest justify this after having had help from the state for his mother? He described growing up in a lower-income household. My feeling is that years ago it was okay for the state to look after people but not today. Today, everybody is required to either take care of themselves or die. I did take care of myself until the double whammy, tumor, and Harvey. When did the Republican-run government become so hard-hearted? What is expected of us? GoFundMe for every illness? See if the public thinks I'm worth saving? What is your take on this?

A few years ago Congressman Alan Grayson said the following the Republicans view on health care.

- Advertisement -

Republicans understand that a health care plan based on not getting sick "isn't always going to work," so they "have a backup plan in case you do get sick." "If you get sick in America, this is what the Republicans want you to do: If you get sick America, the Republican health care plan is this: Die quickly," he said. "That's right, the Republicans want you to die quickly if you get sick."

That is not far from the reality. It is the same concept they have on Social Security, raise the age to ensure that you die to ensure you do not have to use too much of it. The only solution from a basic mathematical and ethical standpoint is a Medicare for All single-payer health care system. Read up on it and force your politician to adopt HR 676 or lose. It is time for Americans to fight for it.

Watch the entire program here.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Democrat stops CNN Host cold as she appeased Trump admin's felonies (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 