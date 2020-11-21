 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/21/20

Texas Lt. Gov. stiffs Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. of $2 million for finding voter fraud, by Republicans

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by Egberto Willies)

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman wants to collect his $2 million from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for finding voter fraud.

Recently Dan Patrick, Texas Lieutenant Governor, offered $1 million in rewards for people who report voting fraud.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is offering $1 million in rewards to people who can help uncover voter fraud in the presidential election.

Patrick on Tuesday said in a press release to the media that any person who comes forward with evidence that leads to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000. The money would come from Patrick's campaign funds.

"I support President Trump's efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified," Patrick said. "President Trump's pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections."

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, decided to take Patrick up on his offer.

Just hours after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election, he got one of his first claims but it's not quite what he is seeking.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, jumped on Patrick's offer.

"I'd like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud," Fetterman wrote on Twitter. "I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump."

Fetterman was referring to a case in Luzerne County from September in which a 67-year-old man was charged with forging the name of his deceased mother to get an application for an absentee ballot. The man charged, Robert Richard Lynn, is a registered Republican. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 20.

Fetterman joked that Patrick could pay him the $1 million in Sheetz gift cards a convenience store and coffee shop chain based in Altoona, Pa.

But Fetterman has also been serious over the last week in pushing back against unfounded claims from President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign that there was fraud in Pennsylvania during the election.

In an interview with National Public Radio, Fetterman said there's just no proof of fraud in the state, aside from the Luzerne County case.

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
