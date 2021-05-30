 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Texas GOP Finalizes "Ruthless" Voter Suppression Bill, Sparking Calls for Congressional Action

By Jessica Corbett, staff writer

The state legislation has been slammed by voting rights advocates nationwide -- including President Joe Biden, who said that "it's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
(Image by Voices Empower with Alice Linahan from flickr)   Details   DMCA

After reaching a deal less than a day earlier, overnight Sunday Texas state senators debated then passed along party lines a GOP voter suppression bill that was condemned by rights advocates and political figures across the United States -- including President Joe Biden -- and has sparked calls for Congress to urgently combat Republican attacks on democracy.

"Today, Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote," Biden said Saturday. "It's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year -- and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans. It's wrong and un-American. In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote."

Sarah Labowitz, policy and advocacy director of the ACLU of Texas, also slammed the state GOP's Senate Bill 7 (pdf) in a statement Saturday, declaring that "S.B. 7 is a ruthless piece of legislation."

"It targets voters of color and voters with disabilities, in a state that's already the most difficult place to vote in the country. The defining message of the 2021 Texas Legislature is clear: Political leaders chose to punish their constituents instead of fixing the electrical grid or providing pandemic or blackout relief," said Labowitz, referencing power issues that impacted the state earlier this year.

commondreams.org is a progressive publisher
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
