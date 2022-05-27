Texas Cops are________. Fill in the blank.

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, we have been told a number of things by the police "in charge" of that situation. And the "official" story has changed a lot. Resource officer. Oops, no resource officer. Went right in after him. Nope, waited for an hour.

"We couldn't rush in because we didn't know where he was. If we had rushed in, and he killed us, then even more kids would end up dying as a result. And with him barricaded in a classroom, at least he was kept away from all those other kids."

Okay, you had no idea where he was, but he was "barricaded in a classroom." You saved "all those other kids" for a full hour while he shot any and all of the kids he felt like killing in that classroom. For an hour. This was an hour of sheer hell for those who did survive. One kid rubbed her dead friend's blood all over herself to play dead. Another kid interviewed after the fact asked a stunningly meaningful question, "Why is this happening?"

Well, let's just see about that. It doesn't happen in our neighbor, Canada. It doesn't happen in the United Kingdom. It doesn't happen in Australia. It doesn't happen in New Zealand. It doesn't happen in Japan. Gee, I wonder what the common thread is. Well, it turns out the common thread happens to be more strict gun-control laws. These countries don't have mass shootings. They also don't have semi-automatic rifles available to the public. I wonder if there could be any connection, there.

"Strict gun-control laws are for totalitarian dictatorships." Nope. None of the countries we just mentioned are totalitarian dictatorships. "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun." Nope. Those countries have almost completely eliminated mass shootings, and they didn't do it by supplying "good guys" with more guns. If good guys with guns is the answer, I wonder why they don't allow guns at National Rifle Association meetings. I believe there are roughly 20 percent more guns in the United States than there are people. If "more guns" was the answer, this would be the safest country in the world, instead of the only country in the world so graphically afflicted with gun violence. "Why is this happening?"

Perhaps the most touching recognition of our status in the world on this point, was the expression of concern, sympathy, and sorrow for our situation by VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, the president of a nation currently under brutal assault.

When the cops in Texas decided to wait for an hour instead of rushing the perpetrator murdering children, they proved their worthlessness. If kids are escaping the building through windows, couldn't you perhaps have gained access to the "barricaded" perp through a window? Ever heard of snipers with scopes? These poor clownish Texas cops "didn't know where he was" when he was "barricaded in a room." And this was with crying parents outside literally begging the cops to go in. Pathetic. Yeah, that word seems to fill in the blank pretty well.